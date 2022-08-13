ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

1 dead, many wounded after weekend of shootings across Seattle area

A series of shootings across the Seattle area left one man dead and many others wounded over the weekend. The Seattle Police Department reports that the incidents started late Friday night and took place through Sunday night. Friday, 11:24 p.m.: Two people were found with gunshot wounds in an alley...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

1 killed, 7 injured in Seattle shootings over the weekend

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after multiple people were injured in six separate shootings between Friday night and Sunday evening. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the shooting victims include a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

The Crime Blotter: Meat cleaver attack leaves Seattle man disfigured

Seattle Police say Sunday before 6:00 a.m., a suspect living in a boarding house wanted to borrow the victim’s car. The victim stated that the suspect was not licensed to drive. Later on, the suspect got into the victim’s room through an unlocked door and slashed the right side...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Flurry of Seattle weekend shootings ‘unacceptable,’ Mayor Harrell says

After a weekend of relentless gun violence, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Monday called the spate of shootings “unacceptable” and emphasized the importance of making Seattle “a city where safety is an inherent right.”. Between Friday and Sunday evenings, seven shootings in Seattle and Renton injured at...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park

Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Amazon Fire
q13fox.com

Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle

SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Investigation underway after teen shot in South Seattle, police say

SEATTLE — Police were searching for clues after a 16-year-old teen boy was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in South Seattle, authorities said. According to a social media post, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Information about the victim's condition was pending. Police were called around...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Kia thefts spiking, Seattle police say. A TikTok trend may be to blame

SEATTLE — Police believe a recent spike in Kia vehicle thefts throughout Seattle could be tied to a series of videos shared on TikTok. The Seattle Police Department investigated 36 reports of stolen Kia's this July, up from five in July 2021. Investigators believe suspects may be using a method learned from TikTok that involves using a USB drive, cable or other tools in place of a key to start a vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station

A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting

SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy