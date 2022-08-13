Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
1 dead, 6 injured in weekend of Seattle gun violence: 100% increase in shots fired since 2020
Gun violence in Seattle has claimed the life of one man and injured six others since Friday. From 2020, the Seattle area has seen a 100% increase in shots fired, according to interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz. The 32-year-old man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park early...
KUOW
1 dead, many wounded after weekend of shootings across Seattle area
A series of shootings across the Seattle area left one man dead and many others wounded over the weekend. The Seattle Police Department reports that the incidents started late Friday night and took place through Sunday night. Friday, 11:24 p.m.: Two people were found with gunshot wounds in an alley...
1 killed, 7 injured in Seattle shootings over the weekend
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after multiple people were injured in six separate shootings between Friday night and Sunday evening. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shootings. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the shooting victims include a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old...
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
nypressnews.com
The Crime Blotter: Meat cleaver attack leaves Seattle man disfigured
Seattle Police say Sunday before 6:00 a.m., a suspect living in a boarding house wanted to borrow the victim’s car. The victim stated that the suspect was not licensed to drive. Later on, the suspect got into the victim’s room through an unlocked door and slashed the right side...
Yakima Herald Republic
Flurry of Seattle weekend shootings ‘unacceptable,’ Mayor Harrell says
After a weekend of relentless gun violence, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell on Monday called the spate of shootings “unacceptable” and emphasized the importance of making Seattle “a city where safety is an inherent right.”. Between Friday and Sunday evenings, seven shootings in Seattle and Renton injured at...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
Video: Gunfire erupts around bar outside of T-Mobile Park
Seattle Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Occidental Ave. South and Edgar Martinez Dr, just outside of T-Mobile Park Saturday morning. Officers arrived within minutes, finding a 14-year-old girl shot in the leg. The victim had run from shots heard around Tony T’s Sports Lounge. The girl is in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with the Seattle Police Department.
q13fox.com
Suspect arrested following domestic violence standoff in South Seattle
SEATTLE - An hours-long SWAT standoff in South Seattle ended peacefully after police said a man involved in a domestic violence assault barricaded himself in a basement. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes while police negotiated with the suspect. They woke up to Seattle Police and SWAT officers...
MyNorthwest.com
Crime and Punishment: Man convicted for his involvement in 2019 Licton Springs murder
Prosecutors convicted Taiwo Heisser of murder in connection to a 2019 case in Seattle’s Licton Springs neighborhood. The murder stemmed from an alleged robbery of the 47-year-old victim’s RV. At approximately 5 a.m. May 29, 2019, five men, including Heisser, allegedly broke into the RV of Steven Sande,...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
KOMO News
Investigation underway after teen shot in South Seattle, police say
SEATTLE — Police were searching for clues after a 16-year-old teen boy was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in South Seattle, authorities said. According to a social media post, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. Information about the victim's condition was pending. Police were called around...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek missing 16-year-old from Highland Park neighborhood
SEATTLE - Police need help finding a missing, possibly endangered 16-year-old from Seattle's Highland Park neighborhood. Seattle Police say 16-year-old Jordoun was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts with blue and orange stripes, black Vans shoes and possibly a hoodie. It is not known what led up to Jordoun going missing.
Kia thefts spiking, Seattle police say. A TikTok trend may be to blame
SEATTLE — Police believe a recent spike in Kia vehicle thefts throughout Seattle could be tied to a series of videos shared on TikTok. The Seattle Police Department investigated 36 reports of stolen Kia's this July, up from five in July 2021. Investigators believe suspects may be using a method learned from TikTok that involves using a USB drive, cable or other tools in place of a key to start a vehicle.
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
q13fox.com
Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station
SEATTLE - A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle. Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform. Crews got the woman...
Video shows moments King County Air Support catches suspect on the run in Tukwila
King County Air Support has shared the moments they caught a suspect on the run in Tukwila. It all happened Thursday night when a suspect ran from an officer for nearly two miles, then made their way into the Green River. Video from the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One...
MyNorthwest.com
Woman dead after stumbling onto tracks at Mount Baker Station
A woman died after being caught between the train and the platform at Mount Baker light rail station Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. Sound Transit Media Relations Supervisor John Gallagher said that the incident happened when the woman appeared to stumble and fall into the path of the train as it was slowing down to come into the station.
q13fox.com
Police: 14-year-old girl injured following SODO shooting
SEATTLE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s SODO District early Saturday morning. This shooting is one of four that occurred overnight Friday into Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to the shooting, reported near Occidental Ave S and Edgar Martinez Dr S around...
KING 5
