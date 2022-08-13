ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama listed as a finalist for 2024 RB Bryan Jackson

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03bllJ_0hG6BIKS00

Alabama has a history of producing some of the nation’s best running backs. Players like Shaun Alexander, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry are just a few of the all-time greats that once played in Tuscaloosa. The running back position seems to always have depth, and that is likely what the Alabama coaching staff is looking for in the 2024 recruiting class.

One of the running backs that the Crimson Tide are targeting is Bryan Jackson. On Thursday, he released his top-ten schools and Alabama was one of the schools that were listed. The offense is likely going to lose Jahmyr Gibbs to the NFL draft and there is also the possibility for Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Trey Sanders to enter the draft as well.

Nonetheless, the coaching staff will likely push to sign one to two running backs. In recent recruiting cycles, the Crimson Tide landed running backs Emmanuel Henderson and Jamarion Miller.

Jackson has a good frame for a junior and is already beginning to rise on different recruiting rankings. He has been on Alabama’s radar since receiving an offer in April.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jackson’s recruitment as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position

247 3 – 65 76

Rivals 4 120 16 2

ESPN 4 164 27 12

On3 Recruiting 3 – 113 48

247 Composite 4 287 42 38

Vitals

Hometown McKinney, Texas

Projected Position Running back

Height 6-0

Weight 225

Class 2024

Top schools

  • Alabama
  • Texas A&M
  • Oklahoma State
  • Baylor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jermaine Burton explains why he transferred to Alabama

Alabama football doesn’t rebuild, they reload. This upcoming season is no different. One of the ways the Crimson Tide is able to continue to be successful despite losing so many players to the NFL is through recruiting and the transfer portal. Alabama gained one important piece to this upcoming...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roydell Williams
On3.com

3-star OT Raymond Pulido commits to Alabama

Apple Valley (Calif.) three-star offensive tackle Raymond Pulido has announced his commitment to Alabama. He is the No. 422 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. “What really stands out to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Recruiting#American Football#Espn#Alabama Texas A M
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State freshman Ken Talley enters transfer portal, removed from roster

One of Penn State’s key additions in the Class of 2022 has already stepped foot into the NCAA transfer portal. Ken Talley, a four-star edge rusher from Philadelphia, has reportedly entered his name in the transfer portal and he is no longer listed on the team’s official roster on the team’s website. Talley was the final member of Penn State’s Class of 2022 to join the program on campus, and it looks like he will be the first to leave it as well. The sudden loss of Talley is a tough one for Penn State, as he had been committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Takeaways to close the book on Cowboys preseason opener

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time in 2022, falling to the Denver Broncos, 17-7. It was a shutout most of the way and Dallas struggled to find a rhythm on offense, especially with quarterback Cooper Rush, who was presented with a big opportunity to start the preseason opener. Ben DiNucci stepped in and performed well and the QB2 spot for the Cowboys looks to be a battle with Will Grier lurking in the background.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy