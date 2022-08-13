Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top athletes
Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect and Massaschutttes native. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced his (...)
Paul Finebaum slams John Calipari, says he is 'no longer the best option' for Kentucky
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari sent shockwaves – perhaps inadvertently – when he called Kentucky a basketball school. That led to a strong response from Wildcats football coach Mark Stoops, which led to an all-out feud between the two. Now, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum has come in with some very strong criticism of Calipari.
Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard
The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
Yardbarker
John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
Another Two Gators Targets Committing on Sunday
Could the Florida Gators double-dip on the recruiting trail for the second day in a row on Sunday?
WATCH: Alabama Coach Nick Saban Picks On ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith During ‘First Take’ Return
Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 marked the return of Stephen A. Smith to ESPN‘s “First Take,” the show he’s made famous for a decade and counting. Smith has been off television for nearly two months, announcing in July that he was recovering from shoulder surgery. He was back in the saddle Monday and welcomed back by a host of guests, including Alabama head football coach Nick Saban. Saban was all smiles in his video message to Smith, jokingly pointing out that he returned to the office just two days after undergoing hip-replacement surgery in 2019.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Alabama Football: Kicking off the season with must-watch games
The new college football season is close enough to be defined as days away. Alabama Football does not open with its standard high-profile out-of-conference game at a neutral site. The Crimson Tide will bring an 11-win, 2021 team to Bryant-Denny. Alabama football fans will have to wait until week two for the Tide’s first big game of the season.
247Sports
John Calipari says it was 'bad' to compare Kentucky basketball and football, vows to reach out to Mark Stoops
John Calipari started a firestorm this week when he called Kentucky a “basketball school” in his plea for a new state-of-the-art practice facility for the basketball program. Calipari’s comment did not sit well with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops. Calipari attempted to walk back those quotes Saturday.
Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils
Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
ESPN predicts where UNC football will finish in 2022 season
We are just under two weeks away from opening kickoff for the UNC football program as they host Florida A&M in Week 0 to begin the 2022 campaign. UNC enters this season with a little less pressure and hype after being ranked as a preseason Top 10 team a year ago. This year, they aren’t a Top 25 team and Mack Brown is hoping his team flies under the radar and can surprise some. On Monday, ESPN rolled out their annual ACC predictions for the upcoming season and while they don’t have the Tar Heels winning the Coastal Division, they have them...
Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher
Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday. Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.
saturdaytradition.com
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops Addresses Twitter Dispute With John Calipari
The Wildcats football coach made his first public comments regarding the spat on Saturday.
Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams
Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
FOX Sports
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor Basketball Discussion with The Athletic college basketball writer CJ Moore
College football is right around the corner and Baylor fans - as they should be - are eagerly anticipating the Bears' football season. However, that doesn't mean we can't make time for some Baylor basketball talk, especially with Scott Drew's bunch having gone up to Canada a few weeks back to represent the USA at Global Jam.
Compliments of Calipari, UK football has a new chip for its shoulder
On the plus side, that invaluable chip for Mark Stoops’ shoulder has been replaced. We just never dreamed it would be friendly fire that enabled its return. For a decade, Stoops has brilliantly and successfully built the Kentucky football program with an “Us versus the World” mentality. The Nutter Center served as its bunker, the turf at the stadium the battlefield.
SI99 No. 7 CB Jordan Matthews announces commitment
The Longhorns missed out on adding another top player from Louisiana.
FanSided
