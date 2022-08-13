Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 11
The final season of the teen fantasy series Locke & Key dropped yesterday, and it's not surprising to see it at No. 3 on Netflix's daily Top 10 most popular TV shows list. People love teen shows! It helps that people were sad about this show ending and really wanted to see how it wrapped up. Locke & Key is one of two new additions today; the other is Season 2 of Indian Matchmaking, a reality show in which an eccentric matchmaker sets eccentric people up on dates, coming in at No. 8. Again, kind of a no-brainer: People love dating shows!
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films
Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022
August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
ComicBook
Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (August 15)
A new week is upon us, which means Netflix is gearing up to release even more new movies and TV shows on its streaming service. This past week saw Netflix debut the final season of Locke & Key, the third season of Never Have I Ever, and the new Jamie Foxx action comedy Day Shift. It was a big week for Netflix, and the streamer is following it up with even more new additions, including a couple of popular video game adaptations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Star Wars spinoff Andor has a new trailer and a new premiere date
This morning, Disney released a new trailer for Andor, the next big Star Wars series on Disney Plus — and with it comes news that the show has been delayed by nearly a month. Andor was previously pegged for a premiere on August 31st, but the new clip says that it will debut with a “three-episode premiere September 21st.” The show is a prequel to a prequel, taking place before the events of the film Rogue One, which itself was set before the first Star Wars movie. It will once again star Diego Luna in the titular role of Cassian Andor, while the trailer also shows off the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.
Netflix Just Canceled Another Hit Comedy Series
Netflix has been faced with some backlash recently. The platform keeps canceling fan-favorite shows, and they even now have fewer subscribers than streaming service Disney+. They have recently canceled another show, which has fans upset. The streaming service is notorious for canceling shows before giving them a proper finale. A...
ComicBook
Charlie Hunnam's Shantaram First Look Revealed by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, the new drama series based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Described as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life, the Sons of Anarchy star will play Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.
ComicBook
Jessica Jones Star Says It'd Be Difficult to Return to MCU
Characters from Marvel TV's "DefendersVerse" have slowly been returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the likes of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) both returning to reprise their roles in the franchise. There has been recent speculation Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) will soon join the mix, leading some to believe Marvel Studios could involve Kilgrave (David Tennant) in some shape, way, or form.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Star Reveals the Series' Best Hidden Secret
Rick and Morty is not only coming back for Season 6 soon, but has a lot of seasons in the works for the future already. Now one of the stars behind the series has opened up about the animated series' biggest feature within all of its multiversal chaos. As Rick and Morty continues on to wilder adventures involving more of the Smith Family as a unit with each new season, one of the things that has stood out through the episodes thus far is the fact that each of these adventures seems to bring this family closer together despite everything ripping them apart.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Reaction to Marvel's Multiverse Plans
Rick and Morty is gearing up to hit Adult Swim next month with the highly anticipated sixth season of the series, and the co-creator behind it all has opened up about how Marvel and other projects are also tackling the idea of the multiverse! The multiverse concept was built into the Adult Swim original animated series' core as a great vehicle for stories and jokes, but soon became a huge part of the storytelling for the series heading into the sixth season. Over the years the multiverse concept has been picking up steam with companies like Disney and their Marvel Studios projects, and series co-creator Justin Roiland has some thoughts about it.
With DC Fans Fretting Over Green Lantern's Streaming TV Show, HBO Max Has Addressed The Issue
In the aftermath of Batgirl being cancelled, there’s been concern about if Green Lantern could be next, and HBO Max has now addressed the issue.
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
Netflix Debuts First Look at Guillermo del Toro’s Horror Anthology Series
Officially announced almost a year ago as a “macabre mashup of genre-defining horror,” Guillermo del Toro’s new horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities is ready to debut this fall on Netflix. In description and style, the show kind of suggests del Toro’s take on the old Tales From the Crypt; a collection of unconnected (but spooky) horror tales, each directed by different talents from the world of movies, each featuring impressive casts. (Some of the big names involved include Peter Weller, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Tim Blake Nelson, Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Jennifer Kent, Panos Cosmatos, and David S. Goyer.)
Popculture
Idris Elba Returning to Netflix for Another Big Project
Idris Elba will star in another major Netflix movie. The Luther star will lead Bang!, a film adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres. David Leitch, who directed Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, will direct the film. Elba has starred in several Netflix Originals, including The Harder They Fall and Beasts of No Nation.
ComicBook
Stephen King Pitches Children of the Corn vs Predator Movie Because Why Not
Fan-favorite horror author Stephen King is always willing to offer an opinion on a new movie or throw out a theoretical idea for something and his latest might be his best. Following the release of Prey on Hulu, the biggest premiere of anything on the streaming platform, many are wondering what the future of the Predator series will hold moving forward, Stephen King for one has an idea, combine it with one of his own franchises. "How about this for a movie idea?" King tweeted, "CHILDREN OF THE CORN VS. PREDATOR. You'd just need the right star." Based on the replies, people seem to agree.
Comments / 0