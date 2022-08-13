Read full article on original website
Trevon Brazile Scores 28 As Hogs Wrap Up European Tour
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman has plenty to work on before season practices start.
247Sports
Hogs prioritizing size on the offensive line
During Sam Pittman's first stint at Arkansas as an assistant coach, the Razorbacks built the largest starting offensive line in football -- college or professional. The Hogs saw a drastic drop-off within the position group in terms of both size and talent when Pittman took the same job at Georgia following the 2015 season.
247Sports
Hoop Hogs hope to leave turnovers in Europe
Arkansas went unbeaten on its four-game, foreign exhibition tour through Spain and Italy over the course of the past 10 days, and there is no question the Razorbacks will bring a lot of positives back home to Fayetteville from the trip. However, one thing Eric Musselman would rather leave in Europe is the turnovers.
247Sports
Arkansas guard Beaux Limmer strongest man on team
For the past two years, Arkansas right guard Beaux Limmer has been lauded as the strongest player on the team. Twenty years ago, the University of Arkansas would freely distribute 40-yard dash times and weight room numbers, but that information is tougher to come across in 2022. So, what does it mean to be the strongest guy on an SEC football team?
KATV
Arkansas closes out European tour with 70-59 win
COMO, Italy — Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
247Sports
Arkansas plays suffocating defense in win over Bakken Bears
Arkansas used a suffocating effort on the defensive end to knock off a solid Bakken Bears squad, 70-59, from PalaSampietro – Casnate con Bernate in Como, Italy, to put a bow on an undefeated run through its four-game foreign exhibition tour. The Razorbacks held the Danish professional club to...
247Sports
Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
247Sports
Veteran leadership huge for Arkansas on offensive line
The Arkansas Razorbacks are returning a veteran offensive line that has a combined 95 starts. The Hogs are expected to start A fifth-year senior in Luke Jones at left tackle, a sixth-year senior in Dalton Wagner at right tackle, a fourth-year junior in Brady Latham at left guard, a fourth-year junior in Beaux Limmer at right guard (the team's strongest player) and a fourth-year senior in Ricky Stromberg at center.
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
247Sports
Hoop Hogs Foreign Tour: Top 10 Highlights and Cumulative Stats
The Arkansas Razorbacks finished their four-game foreign tour through Spain and Italy a perfect 4-0, and will head back home to Fayetteville (Ark.) with an invaluable team experience on and off the floor that will only serve to make the Hogs better when the regular season rolls around in November.
Arkansas Football: 3 players set to breakout during 2022 season
Arkansas Football is an SEC team with a notable amount of hype entering the 2022 season, in part due to the returning names on the roster, as well as their multiple impact transfer additions. When looking at the Razorbacks roster overall, who are some names that could be set to potentially breakout in a big way this season? (NOTE: True freshman were not factored into this list)
247Sports
Anthony Black sets tone for Arkansas in win over Orange 1 Basket Bassano
The Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-0 on their foreign tour Saturday with a 75-54 win over Orange 1 Basket Bassano in Como, Italy. Five-star freshman Anthony Black set the tone early in the win and continued to show Hog fans a glimpse of his unique skill set. Black has always...
247Sports
Drew Sanders brings dynamic skill set to Arkansas defense
The Arkansas Razorbacks are looking to build depth at the linebacker position, but the coaching staff has confidence in the talent in the room. Alabama transfer Drew Sanders offers a unique skill set for the Arkansas defense and is likely to fill in next to fifth-year senior Bumper Pool on the starting defense.
247Sports
Rocket Sanders well-rounded running back for Razorbacks
Razorback sophomore running back Raheim Sanders (aka Rocket Sanders) could be in store for a really strong season in 2022 now that he has a solid 17 months under his belt focused on playing running back after being recruited to play wide receiver. Even last year before he was as ripped up as he is now, one might have looked at him and asked, 'this guy was a wideout?'
Kentucky Tiff Shines Positive Light on Hogs' Coaches
Calipari hands Arkansas coaches more recruiting weapons
fayettevilleflyer.com
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
KHBS
Parents drop off new University of Arkansas students
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Families from across the country are in Fayetteville this weekend to move their children into college. Lisa and Adam Emery are dropping off their oldest out of three sons. "We're very excited, a little nervous," Lisa Emery said. "Overall just really excited for him." The Emerys...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden
Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
KMZU
Arkansas man injured in Bates County accident
BATES COUNTY, Mo. – An Arkansas man is injured early Saturday morning during a Bates County accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 5:16 a.m. on I-49. Southbound driver, 75-year-old Johnny J. Black, of Huntsville, Arkansas, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
