Razorback sophomore running back Raheim Sanders (aka Rocket Sanders) could be in store for a really strong season in 2022 now that he has a solid 17 months under his belt focused on playing running back after being recruited to play wide receiver. Even last year before he was as ripped up as he is now, one might have looked at him and asked, 'this guy was a wideout?'

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO