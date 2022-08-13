ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

British soldier who lost leg in Iraq shares powerful message to those who think he should be Islamophobic

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A British Army soldier who lost his right leg in combat has gone viral on Facebook for a post attacking Islamophobia.

Chris Herbert, who served in the British Army in Basra, Iraq, lost the limb when a bomb went off next to his Land Rover in 2007.

One of his comrades and friends Private Luke Simpson, lost his life in the attack, and two other soldiers were injured.

Herbert, who was 19 at the time of the life-changing injury, took to Facebook to express his 'frustration' at people's expectations that he would be racist following the incident.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a post that has since been deleted, Herbert wrote:

Getting frustrated by some people expecting racism from me, because I got blown up. Here it is:
Yes. A Muslim man blew me up, and I lost my leg.
A Muslim man also lost his arm that day wearing a British Army Uniform.
A Muslim medic was in the helicopter that took me from the field.
A Muslim surgeon performed the surgery that saved my life.
A Muslim Nurse was part of the team that helped me when I returned to the UK.
A Muslim Healthcare Assistant was part of the team that sorted out my day to day needs in rehabilitation when I was learning to walk.
A Muslim taxi driver gave me a free ride the first time I went for a beer with my Dad after I came home.
A Muslim doctor offered my Dad comfort and advice in a pub, when he didn’t know how to deal with my medicines and side effects.


Herbert, who lives in Portsmouth, then explained why Islamophobia operates on a flawed logic.

If you want to hate an entire race of men and women for the actions of a few d***heads feel free, but don't push your views on me, thinking I am an easy target because one d******** decided it was my day to die.
Blaming all Muslims for the actions of groups like Daeshe and the Taliban, is like blaming all Christians for the actions of the KKK or Westboro Baptist Church.
Get a grip of your lives, hug your family and get back to work.

He finished the post by saying that those holding the entire Muslim faith responsible for terrorism to: "Get a grip of your lives, hug your family and get back to work."

The original Facebook post was shared nearly 125,000 times, reports CNN.

His message of love and compassion over hate and bigotry won praise and admiration across social media, with people leaving comments ranging from "You're a wonderful person," to "Amazing words" .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamophobic#Racism#The British Army#Muslim#British Army Uniform
CNN

Al Qaeda expert has theory on why al-Zawahiri was killed

The US successfully targeted al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Afghanistan, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. The US government has not yet confirmed his death. CNN’s National Security Analyst Peter Bergen has more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
The Independent

LGBT+ Afghans call on UK to save them from Taliban violence in Pakistan protest

A transgender Afghan has called on the UK Government to offer asylum to members of the LGBT+ community in her country after a year of oppression, rape and violence under the Taliban’s rule.Ozlam, who asked to be referred to by that name, is the leader of a group of Afghan refugees protesting in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on Thursday to urge the UK to grant asylum to more than 1,000 LGBT+ Afghans attempting to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Accompanied by the online #LetUsLive campaign, the protest comes weeks after 24-year-old Ozlam was attacked in her home in Kabul by Taliban fighters,...
WORLD
The Independent

Six including army general killed in Pakistani military helicopter crash

Six people including an army general were killed in Pakistan when the helicopter they were in crashed.The wreckage of the helicopter was found near Musa Goth in the Lasbela district on Tuesday, according to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It had gone missing last night in Balochistan in southwest Pakistan.The personnel inside the chopper included Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, the commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps. Ali was supervising a flood relief operation in Musa Goth in Lasbela Balochistan when the helicopter lost contact with air traffic controllers.A spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces said in a tweet that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Hell on Earth: Afghanistan Is Suffering Under the Taliban

Key stakeholders with adequate experience in Afghanistan must reassess their hitherto tolerance of the tragic developments in Afghanistan since August 2021. On July 20, 2022, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) released a report on “Human Rights in Afghanistan: 16 August 2021 – 15 June 2022.” The ten-month report covers a wide range of ongoing human rights violations in the country since August 2021 when the Taliban, covertly supported by the Pakistani military, overthrew Afghanistan’s developing democracy and elected president. Although Afghans feel slightly relieved by the report’s coverage of human rights violations, they are disappointed by the report’s lack of clarity on the Taliban’s direct involvement in committing those violations. In effect, the report fails to provide accurate qualitative and quantitative analyses of how the Pakistan-backed Taliban have brought about and are perpetuating the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation across Afghanistan.
WORLD
Reuters

Anti-U.S. protests erupt in Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghans carried anti-American banners on Friday to protest against a U.S. drone strike that Washington says killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri this month.
PROTESTS
Indy100

Kangaroo seen attacking gates of Russian embassy in Australia in viral footage

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have gained another ally in the ongoing conflict with Russia, after a kangaroo was spotted attacking gates of the Russian embassy in Australia. The animal was caught on camera attempting to make its way into the building in Canberra in one of the more unexpected clips to emerge over recent days. The footage shows the roo trying to make it through the gate of the embassy. After struggling in pretty comical fashion, it admitted defeat after realising it was too large to fit through the gaps. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The animal was...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Everyone has the same question about Boris Johnson doing his shopping in Greece

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been seen out and about shopping in Greece, enjoying his second holiday in two weeks while the country faces a devastating cost of living crisis.Though Johnson resigned as PM back in early July, he stated he would stay on in the position in the interim until 5 September, when members decide on the new Conservative party leader and PM.But, it seems Johnson has forgotten he is still meant to be in charge of the country as videos captured him and his wife Carrie shopping in a Greek supermarket.In the clip, the pair could be seen...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

People defiantly buying up copies of 'The Satanic Verses' after Salman Rushdie stabbed

British-Indian novelist Salman Rushdie - once the subject of a fatwa for his writing - has been stabbed in the neck while on stage at a literary event in New York.Now, people are buying up copies of his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, in support of the author and in defiance of those who wish to silence him.On Friday (12 August), Rushdie was on stage preparing to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua InstitutionThen, a man stormed the stage and stabbed him, as noted by an AP reporter who witnessed the attack. Someone else who was supposed to interview Rushdie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy