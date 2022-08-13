ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater Ponies kick off fall sports on Aug. 15

By By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 2 days ago

Stillwater and other fall sports teams around the state are scheduled to hold their first practices of the season on Monday, Aug. 15.

After an atypical last few years with the pandemic driving various modifications and restrictions, Activities Director Ricky Michel is dealing with more traditional issues in the final week before coaches and athletes return.

“I think it’s more normal than it’s been in the last couple of years,” Michel said.

Not always for the better, however.

“We’re seeing some of the things that we saw probably in 2018 and 2019 — people waiting until the last minute to get their health forms in and that type of thing. We’ve taken a step back as far as that goes” Michel quipped.

Registration for fall sports began on Aug. 1 and athletes also need to ensure their Sports Qualifying Physical Exam is also current.

“With practices starting Monday, the next few days will be very busy with people finally signing up,” Michel said. “Right now, the numbers seem pretty healthy.”

It has been a few years since moving to online registration and that has made things more efficient.

“We’ve done it at least five years,” Michel said. “You still have a population where people don’t have the technological resources, but we’ve done far less manual and paper registrations. It’s far less, but probably still a handful that do it the old way.”

Stillwater has also moved to digital ticketing through the HomeTown Fan App for events, which is a more recent change and one that has taken some getting used to for spectators. One change related to that is an increase in ticket prices for games starting this fall.

Event tickets have increased to $5 for students and $8 for adults — a $1 markup for students and $2 hike for adults. Unlike a year ago, however, online fees are included in the cost of a ticket.

“We are including the fees into the ticket prices, but we’re incurring the fees,” Michel said. “That was not the case previously when the customers took care of all that.

“We’re really trying to discourage in-person cash sales. Our business office loves on-line because there’s a record of everything and there is a paper trail. Ticket and registration fees go right into the general fund.”

Many schools have moved to online ticketing, but it still catches some off guard.

“We’re still going to have people on football night that think they can come in and buy a ticket and use cash,” Michel said. “Football is the one where we get more people from the community who may not know how the high school works.

“For other sports it’s usually parents and students and those connected with the student-athletes so they know how it works. Football is different because you have people who just like to watch football, but may not have any connection to the individuals.”

He also encourages spectators to purchase season passes, which will be available again this fall.

“We do have season passes and now there is more of a demand for those,” Michel said. “Hockey used those last season and it worked really well for them.”

The season passes will cost $50 for students and $80 for adults.

“If you go to 10 games it pays for itself,” Michel said.

Practices for boys and girls cross country, football, boys and girls soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis, and volleyball each start practice on Monday, but adapted soccer won’t hold its first practice until Sept. 6.

• Athletes needing assistance with athletic participation fees can apply online or by downloading and submitting a form available through Nutrition Services at stillwaterschools.org.

Competition schedules for SAHS teams can be found at www.suburbaneast.org.

Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com

SAHS fall sports

Sports Start date Site Time First contest

Adapted soccer Sept. 6 SAHS 3 p.m. TBA

Boys cross country Aug. 15 SMS track 9 a.m. At Marshfield, Sept. 3

Girls cross country Aug. 15 SAHS track 2:45 p.m. At Rosemount, Sept. 2

Football Aug. 15 SAHS 8:30 a.m. At Centennial, Sept. 1

Boys soccer Aug. 15 SAHS 9 a.m. M. Southwest at SAHS, Aug. 25

Girls soccer Aug. 15 SAHS 7:30 a.m. At Maple Grove, Aug. 25

Girls swimming/diving Aug. 15 SMS 7 a.m. SEC Relays at SMS, Aug. 25

Girls tennis Aug. 15 SAHS 8 a.m. Invite at SAHS, Aug. 19

Volleyball Aug. 15 SAHS 7 a.m. At River Falls, Aug. 30

Comments / 0

 

