yourbigsky.com
12 Tribes of Montana & tribal tourism grant
Montana is home to 12 tribal nations and seven reservations. If you are new to the area and are unsure which tribes are native to Montana, yourbigsky has you covered. The following is a list of Tribal Nations in Montana. Native American tribes of Montana:. Crow. Salish. Blackfeet. Northern Cheyenne.
Flathead Beacon
‘To Live in a Burning World’
Kian Tanner grew up in Bigfork, on a serene 27-acre slice of the Flathead Valley shaded in by birch, spruce, aspen and fir trees and bordered by a bubbling creek. After moving to Bigfork from the Yaak at just six months old, Tanner’s childhood was shaped by the all-powerful natural landscapes the Flathead boasts. From his earliest years, Tanner recalls fond memories of fly fishing on the Flathead River, trekking to view glacial formations in Glacier National Park and hiking and camping in Montana’s forests.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
yourbigsky.com
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana
The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
NBCMontana
Montana Republicans consider special session on budget surplus
MISSOULA, Mont. — Some Montana Republican lawmakers say they want to return an estimated $1.5 billion surplus to taxpayers through rebates. In a joint statement on Monday, Republican state House and Senate majority leaders said a poll would be sent to each member of the legislature to request a special session.
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
Do Montanans Allow Their Politics To Decide Their Views On This?
It seems that everything these days comes down to politics. Case in point, I recently wrote an article about how Montana was ranked last when it came to teachers' salaries, and somehow online, that turned into a "Left" vs "Right" debate. Which then turned into an attack on the education system, and how "most Montanans home-school their kids."
Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?
Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
NBCMontana
Fire burns 75 acres, destroys structure near Clarkston
MISSOULA, Mont. — Clarkston Fire reports 75 acres burned and one unoccupied structure was destroyed in a wildland fire on Homestead Road. The fire was reported at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday. According to Clarkston Fire's Facebook page, firefighters battled the blaze until 1 a.m. Sunday, went home to rest,...
NBCMontana
Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
tinyhousetalk.com
Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana
Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
NBCMontana
MSU develops new recipes, promotes healthy eating in schools across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University’s Team Nutrition and the Montana Office of Public Instruction teamed up to teach students about Montana foods with six new school recipes. Team Nutrition developed dishes like bison barley soup and purple pirate potatoes and tested them in six schools across the...
NBCMontana
Expert says change to Stillwater River patterns doesn't affect ecosystem
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Flooding devastated parts of the Treasure State back in June, affecting communities in southwest Montana. The Stillwater River saw big changes with portions of its river pattern altered. But what does that mean for the ecosystem?. “In terms of impacts to the amphibians and fish in...
Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus
Montana lawmakers will weigh in on whether to hold a special session in September to return some of the state’s $1.5 billion estimated budget surplus to taxpayers and reduce bonded debt. “These unforeseen, unappropriated and surplus tax collections belong to the people of Montana,” said a letter from Republicans to the Montana Secretary of State […] The post Montana legislators to weigh in on special session for $1.5B surplus appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Lightning Storms Cause Multiple Small Fires in Western Montana
The National Weather Service reports that over 200 lightning strikes in the western Montana area late Friday resulted in numerous small wildfires being battled over the weekend. We spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukenbeal early Sunday morning for details. “We had an influx of monsoon moisture push across the Great Basin...
Flathead Beacon
Fire Danger Very High, Extreme in Northwest Montana
Interagency fire managers from northwest Montana declared most of the region to be in Very High fire danger following their latest meeting. Sanders County is now in Extreme fire danger and will enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Aug. 15. Lake County and the Flathead Indian Reservation remain in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
