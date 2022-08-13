Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
zip06.com
Palluzzi Transferring to Choate to Continue Basketball Career
After playing for the Branford High School boys’ basketball team for two seasons, Jake Palluzzi is transferring to Choate Rosemary Hall to continue his career on the hardwood. Palluzzi said that his time with the Hornets taught him how to be more of a leader and feels confident that the lessons he learned in Branford will stay with him throughout his entire basketball career.
NBC Connecticut
UHart Men's Basketball Coach Sues School Board of Regents Member
As the University of Hartford gets set to start another school year, it marks the next step on its transition from Division I to Division III sports. The administration said the move, announced in May of 2021, better aligns with the school’s mission. But some in athletics say the move has unaligned their career.
New Britain Herald
Osgood Shoot-Out says goodbye after 30 years, leaves legacy of communal giving
NEW BRITAIN – The Osgood Basketball Shoot-Out returned for its 30th annual and final tournament Saturday and Sunday at New Britain High School in an event fueled with adrenaline, memories and reflection on the importance of supporting youth, community and education. The tournament started in Osgood Heights Park in...
zip06.com
East Haven Girls’ Soccer Preparing Hard for 2022 Season
With his team currently in its summer conditioning program, East Haven girls’ soccer Head Coach Jake Hackett said that this year’s squad looks prepared for the upcoming season. The Yellowjackets enter the year featuring numerous returning players who are determined to prove just how strong the Easties’ program can be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
zip06.com
Play Intensifies as Playoffs Draw Closer in Deep River Horseshoe League
The competitors in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) are starting to think about the playoffs with the regular season drawing to a close over the next couple of weeks. Of the 18 teams in the league, 8 of them will qualify for the playoffs that take place at the end of August. When Week 15 play was held on Aug. 4, the matchups were filled with excitement, intensity, and a whole lot of enjoyment as teams tried to improve their place the playoff chase.
Brien McMahon ’72; Old-Fashioned Flea Market returns; Golf tourney benefit
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Golf tourney to benefit Senior Center, Meals On Wheels. The Brien McMahon High School Class of 1972’s 50th Reunion is planned for Saturday Sep. 17 from 7 until 11 p.m. at St. Ann’s Club, 16 Hendricks Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release. The evening’s agenda will include cocktails, dinner, a DJ and a cash bar. Tickets cost $79 per person. Fill out the attached form and mail it with your check to the address indicated. RSVP deadline is Monday Aug. 15. Get more info by emailing Lisa Palladino at [email protected] or Jolene (Cardillo) DeBoer at [email protected]. The BMHS Class of 1972 Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057232369387.
NewsTimes
‘There was so much joy’: Family remembers former Fairfield man killed in flying incident
FAIRFIELD — The family of a former Fairfield man recently remembered his passion, talent, humor and adventurous spirit after his death in a flying incident late last month. Charles Crooks, 23, died after falling out of an airplane in North Carolina on July 29, according to the Associated Press.
tornadopix.com
The architect’s legacy gracefully dominates the tip of Fishers Island – FishersIsland.net
Buried in Stonington Cemetery is another treasure trove of tale, this one that links the beautyrest royalty, Kennedy heraldry (and the Skakel scandal), and rock ‘n’ roll kings themselves, one of the Beatles. The link is an architect named Eric Keppon, who died in 1964 at the age...
IN THIS ARTICLE
connecticuthistory.org
A Metal Giant in Wilton
Kenneth Lynch was an accomplished blacksmith who was a longtime resident of Wilton and created some of the most memorable pieces of metalwork found in the Northeast. Part of a family with a 300-year tradition of metalworking, in addition to performing repairs on the Statue of Liberty and the weathervane at Boston’s Old North Church, Lynch produced such famous works as the iron gates at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Art Deco steel doors of the Chrysler Building, and the giant rings held aloft by Atlas at Rockefeller Center.
NBC Connecticut
East Hartford Barbershop to Give Students Free Back-to-School Haircuts
An East Harford barbershop is offering a seat in their chairs before students find a seat at their desks. With school right around the corner, Exclusive Cuts Barbershop is helping youth in East Hartford transition back to school with a fresh, new look. It's part of a program to get...
theorangetimes.com
Folks On Spokes Returning To Milford
Bridges Healthcare’s annual cycling and walking fundraising event, Folks on Spokes & Step Forward, returns on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fowler Field in downtown Milford. The long-standing event raises funds for community mental health and addiction recovery services. Participants of all ages can choose from a number of scenic Connecticut coastline routes, including a 5K for walkers and 5, 10, 20 or 40 miles for cyclists.
In Your Neighborhood: Community Hero’s Gala
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons hosted the first “Our community hero’s gala” at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven. 4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash The event last night honored community heroes and their families awards were given in the names of heroes […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zip06.com
Award-Winning Le Petit Café Closes at Branford Location
On August 13, with a message posted at its Facebook page and restaurant website, the owners of Branford’s award-winning Le Petit Café announced they were closing the business at its current location along the Branford green, after 25 years. They cited major kitchen renovations required at the café...
NewsTimes
Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery
Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
'Bringing nostalgia back': The business of playtime returns to Rentro Games
HAMDEN, Conn. — It was almost game over for Steve Wojcik, the co-owner of “Rentro Games” in Hamden. Like so many small businesses, Wojcik’s three-year-old enterprise was largely put on pause due to the pandemic. Rentro, which delivers all the retro video and pinball machines from...
HEY STAMFORD! – Your Chance To Fist-Pump With ‘Jersey Shore’s’ Pauly D
MTV's "Jersey Shore", what can you say about it? It ranks way up on my list of things that will not and cannot be explained to me. The success the show and its cast members have had is baffling. I say that, but at the same time, I am from the midwest and have watched the show and actually know who "Snooki" is. If there is one good thing that I take away from watching this trainwreck of a TV show is learning the word "Chooch" and its meaning.
This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom
Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting. Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
WTNH.com
Nyberg: Popular Milford brunch spot to bring delicious dishes to new location
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A restaurant and foodtruck owner in Milford is bringing his popular brunch spot, The Plate, on the road with a new destination. The new gig, in West Haven, is dubbed The Side Plate. Ryan Trevethan, owner of The Plate, explained that the restaurant opened back...
$16M grant to complete Farmington Canal Heritage Trail
A $16 federal million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.
Comments / 0