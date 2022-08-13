Read full article on original website
CNET
If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong
Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Netflix viewers horrified at streamer's "shocking" new Woodstock documentary
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 focuses on the failure of Woodstock '99
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
The Best Free Movies Online And Where To Watch Them
Yes, streaming services that offer free movies to watch online do exist! But what are the best to choose from?
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
Popculture
'Love, Death, and Robots' Season 4 Is Coming, and Fans Are Beyond Ready
Netflix renewed Love, Death, and Robots for Season 4, which is almost unheard of for the streamer in 2022. The sci-fi anthology show has been a big hit for Netflix, both with critics and audiences who have connected with the show's diverse stories and themes. The series has won 12 Primetime Emmys and has a chance to win Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for the third time next month. Fans of the series are excited about more episodes.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Wicked City Free Online
Cast: Yûsaku Yara Toshiko Fujita Ichirō Nagai Takeshi Aono Koji Totani. A peace treaty between the Earth and the Black World, a parallel universe of demons, is coming to an end. Two cops, Taki, a human male, and Maki, a female demon, are assigned to protect a diplomat who will help secure another treaty. A radical group of demons from the Black World are out to assassinate the diplomat and prevent the treaty; only the bond that forms between the two cops can save the Earth from destruction.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Death of "Superman Lives": What Happened? Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Death of "Superman Lives": What Happened? right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Jon Schnepp Tim Burton Kevin Smith Jon Peters Lorenzo Di Bonaventura. Geners: Documentary. Director: Jon Schnepp. Release Date: May 01, 2015. About. The Death of 'Superman...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
'American Horror Stories' Fans Rage as Season 2 Episode 4 Is Not Released on Hulu
"American Horror Stories" Season 2 Episode 4 was scheduled to air on Hulu at 12 a.m. PT but when it did not come out at this time fans were left frustrated.
Is HBO Max Going To Be Free To Watch?
HBO built its reputation by having the best shows in the business, and the deepest library of classic films. But lately, all the real drama has been happening behind the scenes. It’s been an eventful month for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report, the company...
HBO Max Is Taking Tons of Movies and Shows off Its Platform — Here's Why
Now that it feels like everyone has their own streaming platform, they all have to fight each other for our attention. We've seen how Netflix has been struggling to keep subscribers, to the point where it's losing millions of them. Unfortunately for HBO Max, the future is not looking too good either. The platform has canceled a number of shows and movies. This is especially concerning since there are already rumors the streamer is on its last legs.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action! right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Debi Derryberry Salli Saffioti Julie Maddalena James Horan Cam Clarke. Geners: Family Animation Fantasy. Director: William Lau. Release Date: Mar 25, 2014. About. When Draculaura is led to...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Ross Bagdasarian, Jr. Dee Bradley Baker Michael Bell Mary Kay Bergman Janice Karman. Geners: Animation Comedy. Director: Kathi Castillo. Release Date: Sep 28, 1999. About. While the...
hypebeast.com
Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' Renewed for Volume 4
Following the success of Season 3, Netflix‘s fan-favorite series Love, Death + Robots has officially been renewed for Volume 4. The news comes as the Oscar-winning director Alberto Mielgo was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for his Vol. 3 short, Jibaro, last week. Two more Primetime Emmy Awards are currently pending for the show.
Popculture
Roku to Add Popular Movies to Its Library Following Huge Deal
Roku has made a huge deal that will see the streaming series add a number of popular movies to its library. Deadline reports that Lionsgate and Roku have struck an agreement for The Roku Channel to get the film studio's new movies after they finish their run on Starz. Deadline added that this is a "multi-year output arrangement" and "covers theatrical releases starting this year."
Why Does Everything On Netflix Look Like That?
Against all odds, Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman is a very good show. But why does it look like that?. You know what I’m talking about—the so-called “Netflix Look.” Netflix’s in-house produced television shows and movies tend to all have the same look and feel, to the point that it’s sometimes really distracting. Although it’s hard to pinpoint what exactly makes all Netflix shows look the same, a few things stand out: The image in general is dark, and the colors are extremely saturated; Especially in scenes at night, there tends to be a lot of colored lighting, making everything look like it’s washed in neon even if the characters are inside; Actors look like the makeup is caked on their faces, and details in their costumes like puckering seams are unusually visible; Most annoying to me, everything is also shot in an extremely conventional way, using the most conventional set ups to indicate mystery or intrigue as possible—to indicate that something weird is going on the framing always has a dutch angle, for example—or more often just having everyone shot in a medium close up.
