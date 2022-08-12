ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

'He was literally throwing it back' | Texas man found guilty of child sexual assault drinks water during verdict reading, dies afterwards

myfoxzone.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
myfoxzone.com

DPS looking for one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives out of Pecos

PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31. DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10...
PECOS, TX
myfoxzone.com

TEA releases grades for Texas schools, districts for first time in 3 years

TEXAS, USA — For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses and, according to the TEA, it shows progress in catching students up. The TEA released A through F ratings...
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT

AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denton, TX
Frisco, TX
Crime & Safety
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
myfoxzone.com

With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?

DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy