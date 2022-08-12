'He was literally throwing it back' | Texas man found guilty of child sexual assault drinks water during verdict reading, dies afterwards

Read full article on original website
DPS looking for one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives out of Pecos
PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31. DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10...
TEA releases grades for Texas schools, districts for first time in 3 years
TEXAS, USA — For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for the state’s school districts and individual campuses and, according to the TEA, it shows progress in catching students up. The TEA released A through F ratings...
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
Texas This Week: Gov. Greg Abbott's 'unprecedented' influence over ERCOT
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Mitchell Ferman, energy and economy reporter for The Texas Tribune, shares what he's learned about Gov. Greg Abbott's influence over the nonprofit that oversees the state's power grid. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Texas lawmakers...
With a $27 billion budget surplus, will Texans see a tax refund?
DALLAS — There may not be an elected official in all of Texas that lawmakers and politicians would be happier to see these days. “Yeah, probably these days a little more popular than I used to be, when you have dollars of this amount, that’s for sure,” Glen Hegar said on Y’all-itics.
