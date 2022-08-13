Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
State Police: Illegal firearms, drugs found during Elko County traffic stop
ELKO – A Utah man pulled over for speeding on U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells was arrested after troopers found dozens of illegal firearms and more than seven pounds of marijuana in his BMW, Nevada State Police reported. Triston H. Steinman, 24, of Washington was booked into Elko...
Elko Daily Free Press
4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $534,900
New Construction home that sits on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, GOURMET KITCHEN (double oven, microwave, dishwasher, pot filler, flat top electric stove with range hood, & center island), 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and a 20X20 covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, double sink, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion August 2022. Pictures are from Elko Grande 1 & 2 properties. Agent and owner are related.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fiery crash on Mountain City Highway
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway. Elko County Fire Station 21 was called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight. “The car was fully engulfed upon arrival of emergency responders,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District....
Elko Daily Free Press
WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another
ELKO — Following an outstanding 2021 campaign — one which saw a trip to the 3A state semifinal — the cupboard is far from bare for the Elko football team. “You always lose more than you think, but it still hurts less than normal,” said Elko head coach Luke Sellers.
Comments / 0