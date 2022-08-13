Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wears a Cute Oversized Jumpsuit While Out With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes has perfected the casual date look. The Alone Together actress was seen on a day out yesterday with her boyfriend, musician and producer Bobby Wooten III, in NYC's Washington Square Park. The couple were all smiles as they walked hand in hand through the park, with Holmes making a compelling case for an oversized jumpsuit as date wear.
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Step Out For A Mommy-And-Daddy Date Night And It’s A Vibe
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren't letting the busyness of new parenthood squash their stellar style.
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
ABC News
Paris Jackson poses for new Skims swimwear campaign: See photos
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand has a familiar face starring in its latest swim campaign: Paris Jackson. Jackson, the only daughter of the late pop legend Michael Jackson, was photographed for the ad campaign by Mark Hunter -- also known as "The Cobrasnake" -- wearing several swim looks from Skims' latest drop, and showing off her vibrant tattoos.
Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday
Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress
Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...
Elle
Beyoncé Posts Rare, Intimate Photo of Her and Kids Sir, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Carter Before ‘Renaissance’ Release
Beyoncé's new music era begins tomorrow with the release of Renaissance: Act I. And in the hours before the drop, Beyoncé offered just a little taste of what this new project has to offer, along with an intimate look at her and her children 10-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter.
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Wears Low Cut Black Dress Out With Sharon & Ozzy In London: Photos
Kelly Osbourne has been staying low key since announcing her pregnancy, but the 37-year-old just emerged in London! She was spotted wearing a low cut black maxi dress as she exited a hotel alongside her mom and grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, 69, and dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, on Sunday, August 7. Kelly threw her lavender colored hair up in a high ponytail, adding a pair of sunglasses over her face. She kept the rest of her look casual with a smart pair of black sneakers and a chain handle backpack.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks
Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
Diane Keaton makes rare public appearance with her kids during ceremony
The iconic actor was accompanied by her two kids — 27-year-old daughter Dexter and 22 year-old son Duke — as she was honored with her own handprint and footprint in cement ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. The rare public family outing also included Dexter’s husband, Jordan White.
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
