Cal State East Bay on-campus housing sees full capacity for first time since pandemic

Read full article on original website
Related
Contra Costa receives state grant funding to extend its holistic intervention partnership
Contra Costa County has secured a $6 million grant to expand its holistic intervention partnership (HIP) over the next three years. The program, administered by the public defender’s office and the Health, Housing and Homeless Service department, received the grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections.
Bay Area’s first Bengali public library opens its doors in Santa Clara
The Bengali American community has a strong presence in the San Francisco Bay Area. There are annual celebrations of Durga Puja. The community also hosts cultural events featuring Rabindranath Tagore’s music, dramas and stories and Satyajit Ray movies. The newest offering is the Dishari Public Library, a Bengali library...
College of Alameda offers $500 to qualifying students who register for the fall semester
In efforts to mitigate the economic challenges to higher education, the College of Alameda is offering $500 to qualified students who enroll in their fall 2022 semester, the college announced. To qualify, students must be enrolled in three or more units for the fall semester, which begins Aug. 22, and...
Judge’s decision gives UC Berkeley go-ahead for People’s Park construction; appeal likely
An Alameda County judge has ruled that the University of California at Berkeley can build housing on People’s Park, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Judge Frank Roesch on Friday denied the petitions by three groups including two citizen groups following three and a half...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area sets the pace as water customers throughout California cut use by 7.6% in June
The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to the State Water Resources Control Board.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. Santa Clara County began administering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, giving eligible residents another vaccine option to protect themselves from COVID-19. The two-dose vaccine, which federal regulators approved last month...
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
1.3M women of color in Bay Area could benefit if Assembly Bill 2419 passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State law to reduce food waste has Bay Area food banks starving for better distribution
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley has experienced one of the busiest years in its 48-year history this year, due to the state’s first food waste law and the ongoing hunger crisis since the pandemic. On a recent day, 52 volunteers worked the morning shift in Second Harvest’s warehouse located...
San Jose council may rethink tiny house site over concerns it would affect public park
Plans to build a tiny home village on Noble Avenue in San Jose for unhoused residents may be reconsidered after a city councilmember voiced his opposition to fellow policymakers. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen submitted a memo to the city’s Rules and Open Government committee, asking staff members to immediately...
University of California faces calls to reduce barriers to admission for transfer students
TO FIX WHAT critics say is a confusing and discouraging system, the University of California is under pressure to create a new admissions guarantee program for community college transfer students. Currently, six of UC’s nine undergraduate campuses have transfer admission guarantee programs, which smooth the path from a community college...
Antioch water desalination project provides backdrop as Newsom touts climate strategy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Antioch Water Treatment Plant to announce new measures to store and save water in his parched state. But first he stopped at a table set up for him to taste the water treated at the plant. He held up his glass and asked a...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0