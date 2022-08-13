Read full article on original website
WATCH: Vikings Rookie Ty Chandler run circles around Raiders
The first preseason game is an opportunity to make a great first impression. Back in 1995, legendary Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis made a great impression on the first kickoff of the first game. He leveled the return man and set the tone for his Hall of Fame career.
Jets Provide Update on Quarterback Zach Wilson Following Knee Injury in Preseason Opener
The No. 1 goal when it comes to NFL preseason games is to keep star players healthy. Unfortunately, the New York Jets didn’t complete that mission in the opener on Friday night, losing quarterback Zach Wilson to injury. Wilson left Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in...
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) to have surgery Tuesday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the torn meniscus
HS football Player to watch: Cayden Muir
Hanford High senior quarterback Cayden Muir models his game after former Firebaugh High School and current Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, safety Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a
Eagles trade JJ Arcega-Whiteside for safety Ugo Amadi
JJ Arcega-Whiteside was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 (57th overall), but never was able to make things click in Philly.
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (knee) likely out for season
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is likely headed for season-ending knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday. Harris, 23, was
Jets awaiting MRI on Zach Wilson's knee, hopeful it's not season-ending injury
The New York Jets are holding their breath over the health of their franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson. During Friday night’s preseason win over the Eagles, Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury and was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. Wilson cut awkwardly after scrambling,...
‘Optimistic’ Robert Saleh reveals plan for Zach Wilson surgery after preseason knee injury
Zach Wilson will have a procedure on his injured right knee Tuesday, but New York Jets coach Robert Saleh revealed he’s cautiously optimistic the quarterback won’t be sidelined for an extended period of time. “They’ll know more once they get in there,” Saleh said Sunday. “We’re optimistic but...
NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices
The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
