cltampa.com
Op-Ed: Here’s why to ignore the Tampa Bay Times on the Hillsborough schools tax
For almost every employee in the School District of Hillsborough County—whether teacher, paraprofessional, secretary, bus driver, principal, or otherwise—the mere mention of Superintendent Addison Davis awakens intense emotions. The district’s refusal—for the second year in a row—to recognize the work employees have performed and provide the pay adjustments...
floridapolitics.com
Hillsborough’s new State Attorney wants to bring back Tampa’s racist ‘Biking While Black’ policy, leaders say
Local Black leaders are speaking out after the newly appointed Hillsborough State Attorney repealed a policy meant to help protect Black bicyclists and pedestrians from being targeted for certain charges. Yesterday, Hillsborough State Attorney for District 13 Susan Lopez — appointed last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis after he suspended...
stpetecatalyst.com
City may continue to negotiate PSTA land swap deal
After multiple efforts to secure funds needed for Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority’s long sought-after Clearwater terminal project, the agency was finally able to secure $20 million – but the project now hinges on a new funding gap. During a Clearwater work session meeting, the councilmembers unanimously voted to...
2 major roads to close overnight in St. Pete
If you're an overnight driver, watch out: Two major roads will be closed in St. Petersburg.
995qyk.com
The Two Tampa Cities With The Fastest Growing House Prices
House prices in the United States have gone up fast this year. There are two Tampa cities with the fastest growing house prices in the nation. Redfin, a real estate company, recently released a ranking of the top 10 cities with the fastest growing sales prices. Of the Top 10...
fox13news.com
What could be next for the Albert Whitted Airport in St. Pete?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Should St. Pete’s city-owned Albert Whitted Airport be used as something else? It’s a question Mayor Ken Welch’s administration wants to answer. "In terms of equitable development, we need to assess what is the payback to the entire city," Welch explained to FOX 13. "Not just to a small group of pilots."
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug. 4
ospreyobserver.com
Realtor Makes $100 Donation To Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter With Every Sale
Karyn Scech is a residential estate agent with Yellowfin Realty. She sells homes in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk and Pasco counties. Scech has been in business for six years with Yellowfin but has lived in the area for over 30 years and has an extensive network. She belongs to the Valrico...
VIDEO: Dolphin pushes dead calf through St. Pete waters
"Everyday dolphins play off of our dock. As I sat on my dock last evening it took me a while to understand what was happening," Dee recalled. "The dolphins in our area jump, play, breed, catch fish and generally bring joy to watch. Tonight however was the saddest moment and serves to remind one that our young are vulnerable and there is nothing stronger than a mothers love."
stpeterising.com
22 blocks of Central Avenue will close for the 2nd annual Halloween on Central
Last year’s inaugural Halloween on Central event was a massive success. Thousands of people descended onto Central Avenue to promote car-free culture by walking, biking, rollerblading, skating, or scooting along downtown St. Pete’s most popular retail corridor. This year, Halloween on Central is back and better than ever....
Baycare Medical Group Sued After Tampa Attorney With Claustrophobia Dies
LUTZ, Fla. – On July 21, Baycare Medical Group and four affiliated physicians were sued in the death of former attorney Mitchell C. Robiner. Robiner was associated with Brooks and Brooks Law Firm located in Tampa. He was 51 when he passed away on June
Hillsborough County’s foster care provider: More than 2 dozen kids sleep in unlicensed facilities
For years, 8 On Your Side has reported on local foster kids sleeping in offices, without a bed to lay their heads.
usf.edu
Stetson professor calls Andrew Warren's suspension a 'rule of politics' instead of a rule of law
The suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren by Gov. DeSantis is unprecedented in recent Florida history. That's according to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport. He says the closest example is when then-Gov. Rick Scott suspended Aramis Ayala — who is now running...
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents about taking gondola to Clearwater Beach
Would you ride a gondola from downtown to Clearwater Beach? The city wants to know before it embarks on the possibility of a new way to skip beach traffic.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pasco County man agrees to face up to 45 years for fatal Christmas Eve crash
A Pasco County man decided to forgo his trial for killing three people in a Christmas Eve vehicle crash in Citrus County, leaving up to 45 years of his life in a judge’s hands. Land O’ Lakes 56-year-old Phillip Sawhill pleaded no contest Monday, Aug. 15, to have Citrus...
'Orbeez challenge' on TikTok leads to injuries in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating after several people were hit by gel beads in the downtown area. The viral social media trend called the Orbeez challenge involves teens shooting strangers with gel beads. Mike Schuman said last Saturday, he was saying goodbye to some friends...
PCSO: St. Pete man led deputies on high-speed chase with baby in car
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase with a baby in the car.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa storage facility sells for nearly $20 million
An 83,000-square-foot storage facility in Tampa has sold for $18.5 million. The five-story storage building at 3935 W. Cypress St. sits on a prime piece of local real estate at Interstate 275 and North Dale Mabry. This is almost directly across the street from the new 22-acre, $500 million Midtown Tampa development that includes offices, apartments, a hotel, restaurants, and retailers REI and Whole Foods.
Jeep rear-ends Hillsborough County school bus Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A trip home on a school bus Monday afternoon in Hillsborough County came to an abrupt stop for some students following a crash. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash at around 4:15 p.m. involving a school bus rear-ended by a Jeep, according to the agency.
850wftl.com
Florida preschool teacher arrested for attacking 4-year-old
DUNEDIN, FL– — A preschool teacher is now behind bars after she reportedly attacked a student in her care. Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies say one of the suspect’s coworkers contacted them around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday after witnessing the teacher push the 4-year-old victim to the ground and threaten to hit them.
