Anyone who has encountered non-trivial bugs on android probably knows that, sometimes, it takes a lot of time and effort to fix them. Other times, the situation is even worse - it takes a lot of time to reproduce the bug. There are cases when there is nothing to do but restart the application under different conditions: with a network, without a network, without cache, with a bad network, with erroneous responses from the server, etc.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO