ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs legend, Hall of Famer Len Dawson in hospice care

By Brian Dulle, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYOg3_0hG68aNO00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) — Kansas City Chiefs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson is in hospice care, a family member confirmed with FOX4 Friday.

The 87 year-old joined the Dallas Texans in 1962 and followed the franchise to Kansas City, where he led the renamed Chiefs to a championship in Super Bowl IV.

He went into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and a broadcaster in 2012. Dawson served as host of HBO’s “Inside the NFL” from the late 70s until 2001.

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt called Dawson “a part of every major moment in Chiefs history.”

Dawson’s playing career started as a standout quarterback at Purdue before he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers as a first-round draft pick. He was quickly traded to the Cleveland Browns.

In 1962, Dawson finally signed with the Dallas Texans, reuniting him with Hank Stram, who had been an assistant coach for the Boilermakers before becoming the AFL franchise’s head coach.

Dawson promptly led the Texans to the AFL title and was the league’s MVP, and then moved with the club to Kansas City the following year. He led the Chiefs to two more AFL titles in 1966 and 1969, when he came back from a serious injury to help the Chiefs beat Minnesota 23-7 for their first Super Bowl title.

He ranks among the elite forward passers of all time with an 82.56 rating compiled over 19 seasons.

(Information from FOX4KC.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Girlfriend accused of stabbing Texas Tech alum to death arrested, charged: reports

MIAMI, Fla. — A woman accused of stabbing and killing Texas Tech University alumnus Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli in April, was arrested and charged with his murder Wednesday, according to the Miami Herald. The Miami Herald said Courtney Clenney, 26, was charged in connection to his death. The Miami Herald identified her as Obumseli’s girlfriend. A […]
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
State
Minnesota State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man accused of shaking, injuring daughter found guilty

LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found 25-year-old Arthur Torrez guilty of seriously injuring his daughter in February 2017 by shaking her. According to prosecutors, the child required immediate surgery and has a permanent disfigurement. Prosecutors also said Torrez intentionally, knowingly or recklessly injured his daughter. They said his intention to was to make […]
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Texans#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#The Hall Of Fame#Hbo#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cleveland Browns#Mvp#Fox4kc Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy