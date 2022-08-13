Read full article on original website
The 1,049 HP Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar May Take on the Nürburgring Record
Click here to read the full article. The Mercedes-AMG One is a complex bit of kit. Touting a Formula 1-derived plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 1.6-liter V-6 that spins to a dizzying 11,000 rpm, the heavily scooped, spoilered, and finned hypercar has experienced serious setbacks since it first dropped cover at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017. Daimler’s then-boss Dieter Zetsche and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 ace Lewis Hamilton touted the car as a race car disguised as a road car, and by all accounts the consumer product is actually more mechanically ambitious than its F1 counterpart. Hence development hell through the...
Mysterious Ferrari Formula 1 Car Spotted Again On Czech Highway
Formula 1 is back in the Czech Republic, and no we're not talking about a Grand Prix schedule in the nation located in Central Europe – something that has never happened before. We're talking about the infamous Formula 1 car that's being driven on public roads. A few years...
Daniel Ricciardo will not receive ‘another chance’ in F1 if he leaves McLaren, predicts Ralf Schumacher
Daniel Ricciardo won’t get another chance in Formula 1 should he not stay at McLaren next season, predicts former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher. Ricciardo has a contract at McLaren until the end of 2023 and put speculation over his future seemingly to bed last month when he insisted he wanted to see out his deal despite struggling this season. But McLaren have been heavily linked with Alpine test driver Oscar Piastri since the start of the summer break, with the 2021 F2 champion insisting he won’t be driving for Alpine next season despite the team announcing him as their...
Please Put This 20,000-RPM Cosworth F1 Engine in Your Car
Cosworth has a grand history as a Formula 1 engine manufacturer, led mostly by the iconic DFV line responsible for some twelve driver's championships. Their 2005 to 2013 engine was a minor footnote in that history, a winless attempt to provide engines for teams without a manufacturer connection, but it did at least rev to 20,000 rpm. That makes it compelling, and that makes this Cosworth CA listed on Collecting Cars a particularly interesting prospect.
Novitec Refines The Look and Performance of the McLaren 765LT Spider
Can The McLaren 765 LT Score An Upset Victory Over The Tesla Model S Plaid On The Drag Strip?. Just like the 765LT Coupe, the Spider is powered by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo M840T V-8 engine that delivers a total of 755 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. However, as you are probably used to by now, Novitec is using every chance it gets - in this case, every powerful V-8 engine it can put its hands on - to further improve car performance. The tuner is updating the V-8 engine with the N-TRONIC plug-and-play auxiliary control unit. This new system introduces specially developed maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. Novitec also installed a new high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes. As a result, the 765LT Spider now delivers a total of 855 horsepower at 7,400 RPM and 662 pound-feet of torque at 6,300 RPM.
The Project 24 is Maserati’s Secret Weapon Against Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren
Releasing limited-production, ultra-expensive track-only versions of already wild supercars is nothing new. Ferrari has possibly the most notable reputation on this front, as does McLaren, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini. Well, Maserati has decided to join the party and has just released their latest track destroyer, the Project 24. What exactly...
Mate Rimac: the rising star of electric supercars
Mate Rimac cannot help but be distracted. Cars are flying around the corner behind me as they turn on to the hill climb at the racetrack in front of Goodwood House. The deafening roars and the rapt crowd are testament to the power and lure of the internal combustion engine.
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German autobahn. A true successor to...
Manhart BMW M3 comes with 641 horsepower
Manhart has taken the BMW M3 and given the car even more power, the standard M3 comes with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. The new Manhart BMW M3 comes with 641 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, the car also gets some styling updates. It goes without saying...
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
McLaren’s newest supercar will have your hair blowing in the wind in 11 seconds
Every road car that McLaren has ever developed has been a bracingly capable performance machine. The storied motorsport outfit launched its first street-legal vehicle back in 1992 with the introduction of the ultra-rare McLaren F1, though serial production didn’t really begin in earnest until 2011 when the newly-formed McLaren Automotive launched the MP4-12C.
Prodrive Introduces a $50,000 USD Racing Simulator
Prodrive has just unveiled a $50,000 USD racing simulator. Made from the highest quality materials, the simulator sees 16 layers of birch steamed into a dynamic fluid shape and finished in lacquered gloss black, and the floating monocoque is made entirely from carbon fiber. Designed by CALLUM, the Prodrive Racing...
No Drama: The Future BMW M3 EV Will Be Revolutionary In Every Way
BMW’s performance division is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, and we are months away from the launch of the M2 Coupe and its second M-specific car after the M1 supercar, the XM. The M2 Coupe will be the final full-fat M car before the subdivision embarks on the hybrid and full electrification journey. If that is true, the M3 EV will arrive sooner than we thought. But there is nothing to worry about because M boss, Frank Van Meel, has assured us that “it will always be an M3”, something ‘groundbreaking.’
Audi Extremity Concept is the Quad of the Future
Audi isn’t exactly in the business of making off-roaders, but that hasn’t stopped the creativity of a certain dude to create an off-road quad-bike that can go over all terrain. It’s called the Audi Extremity Concept, and the rendering is a creation of Annan Li, wherein he imagined what an ATV from the brand with four rings will look like.
KTM Electric ADV Is The Answer To All Your Off-road Needs
KTM is arguably the most successful bikemaker in the off-road world with over 15 Dakar titles under its belt. Using all this knowledge, the Austrian giant has given us some epic adventure bikes and it’s not long until we see an electric ADV join the party. While the world...
TAG Heuer and Porsche’s New Taycan-Inspired Smartwatch Displays All Your Car’s Vitals
TAG Heuer and Porsche’s latest smartwatch pays homage to one of the most popular EVs in recent history. The Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition was inspired by the design of the all-electric Taycan. (You know, the EV that managed to outsell the 911 in its second full year on the market.) The decidedly sporty wrist candy, which debuted online Thursday, follows in the footsteps of the duo’s Carrera Chronograph unveiled in 2021. The newcomer’s 45 mm case is crafted from black Grade 2 titanium coated in DLC and treated in a sandblasted finish. The polished ceramic bezel is lacquered in the same...
