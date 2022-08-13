Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense
When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
The Hockey Writers
3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct
The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision
Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
MLive.com
After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas
Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
Lions' Offense Has Swagger That Could Propel Team to More Wins
Detroit Lions' first team performed well on the opening drive of the preseason opener.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked
Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
markerzone.com
CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT
Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football
Aidan Hutchinson had the reaction you thought he would have when asked to sign a Michigan State Football.
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
Yardbarker
Watch: Matt Coronato’s patience unravels Austrian goaltender, extends USA’s lead
The United States’ entry in the ongoing 2022 World Junior Championship is really good. The Americans have been an offensive force so far in the tournament, and one of their standouts has been Calgary Flames prospect Matt Coronato. On Saturday afternoon, Coronato used ample patience to score in the...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas
For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
Maple Leafs Prospects Hirvonen, Niemela Help Finland Steamroll Past Slovakia
Roni Hirvonen picked up a goal and an assist and Topi Niemela also had two points as Finland remained unbeaten at the World Junior Championship.
Losing streak over, Tigers eye another win over Guardians
The Detroit Tigers finally had something to smile about on Monday, though they needed two chances to break their losing
CBS Sports
IIHF World Junior Championship 2022: Schedule, stream, how to watch, scores, highlights
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
