ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Trade for Coyotes Jakob Chychrun Makes Sense

When was the last time during an offseason where there’s been so much inactivity? Usually, for those of us who cover the Toronto Maple Leafs, something is happening. But for the last few weeks, barely anything. In fact, it seems as if the entire NHL has crept to a...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 NHL Player Types That Are Going Extinct

The NHL has shifted in recent years and continues to evolve with each passing season. With the league changing and teams valuing versatility along with skill at every level, the players on the ice have looked different, especially at the most important positions. Oftentimes, it’s that some attributes are being devalued but there’s also the development aspect with kids not being drafted and brought into the NHL in the same manner as they used to.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision

Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

After torching HS basketball at 15, Michigan commit takes his game overseas

Christian Anderson Jr., who has committed to play basketball at Michigan, has never abruptly moved up or down a grade in school -- “reclassifying,” as it’s known in youth sports -- and has no plans to do so. He did not accumulate as many scholarship offers as possible or publicly announce finalists. He does not attend a basketball powerhouse and he skipped the premier AAU event this summer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Top 10 Player Contracts Ranked

Few people were surprised when Joe Sakic won the Jim Gregory Award for Best General Manager of the Year in the NHL. After all, his team, the Colorado Avalanche, had just won the Stanley Cup, had just finished with the best regular season record (119 points) in franchise history, and had been the betting line favorite to win the championship since before the season started.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

CALE MAKAR SURPRISES 88-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER WITH STANLEY CUP VISIT

Cale Makar had quite the 2021-22 NHL season, winning the James Norris Trophy for best defenseman in the league, Conn Smythe Trophy for playoff MVP, and of course, the Stanley Cup. Makar now has his turn with the legendary trophy, and he surprised his 88-year-old grandmother with the visit with...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niklas Kronwall
Person
Steve Yzerman
Person
Eemil Viro
NHL

Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Are Breaking Traditional Rebuilding Ideas

For the longest time, the Minnesota Wild were a team stuck in a perpetual loop of mediocrity, failing to perform in the playoffs as a wild card team (occasionally higher) but also never failing enough to warrant a complete tear-down and rebuild from the ground up. An occasional good draft pick and a decent approach to trades allowed them to stay at that wild card level longer than they should have, but it eventually became obvious that changes were needed after a couple of rough seasons in a row.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#Hockey Players#The Red Wings#The Finnish Elite League#North American
CBS Sports

IIHF World Junior Championship 2022: Schedule, stream, how to watch, scores, highlights

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy