Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Throws One of His Best Games Yet
While the Dodgers struggled to warm up at the plate on Sunday afternoon, top LA prospect Bobby Miller was throwing heat in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old, who is currently 8-8 this season, had one of his best outings since he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2020. Despite a...
numberfire.com
Dylan Moore not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moore is being replaced at second base by Adam Frazier versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 191 plate appearances this season, Moore has a .192 batting average with a .707 OPS, 5 home...
Yardbarker
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
numberfire.com
Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Tapia is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 301 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .276 batting average with a .689...
numberfire.com
Orioles' Brett Phillips starting versus former team Sunday
The Baltimore Orioles listed Brett Phillips as their starting right fielder for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Phillips will start in right field and bat ninth against the team that cut him earlier this season. Austin Hays will switch to left field, Anthony Santander will drop to designated hitter, Adley Rutschman will move back to catcher, and Robinson Chirinos will take a seat.
numberfire.com
Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting Monday
The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Crawford will take a seat Monday while Evan Longoria steps in at third base and bats fifth. Thairo Estrada will take over at shortstop and Wilmer Flores will start at second base.
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Flores is being replaced at third base by J.D. Davis versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. In 413 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .252 batting average with a .777 OPS, 16 home...
