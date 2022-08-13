Exercise dresses are the latest athleisure trend you don't want to miss — these 12 can take you from the tennis court to the coffee shop

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Exercise dresses incorporate athleticwear into everyday styles and can be worn in and out of the gym.

Functional for high performance and trendy in design, exercise dresses are incredibly versatile.

Here, we round up our favorite exercise dresses from Outdoor Voices, Fabletics, and more.

While exercise dresses have always been around, athleticwear has undergone a bit of a rebrand. Today, fitness clothes can be seen in and out of the gym as women continue to incorporate their favorite workout pieces into their everyday wardrobe. Even though workout clothes are designed for comfort with a focus on function, it's the added layer of style that sets the exercise dress apart.

Paired with your favorite sneaker or a light jacket to achieve the perfect athleisure look, this versatile one-piece is the motivation you need to hit the ground running. With a compressive fit, adjustable straps, and breathable fabric, exercise dresses have established their place in the active lifestyles of people on the go. Below we've put together a list of must-have exercise dresses for those who love working up a sweat or simply love to look like they did.

Here are the 12 best exercise dresses to wear in 2022:

IUGA Tennis Dress Workout Dress Exercise Dress

A number one bestseller for Amazon's activewear dresses, the IUGA Tennis Dress combines style with comfort. It comes in eight colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress

From the brand credited with popularizing the exercise dress, the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is a wardrobe staple for anyone looking for a sporty and cute option to wear to the gym or for a full day of errands.

Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress with Liner

Available once before, the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress has returned and with a few new upgrades. Now made in SuperForm, the dress's redesign includes fabric best for high sweat and impact exercise as well as a built-in shorts liner for more support and coverage.

Girlfriend Collective Saturn Naomi Workout Dress

The Girlfriend Collective Saturn Noami Workout Dress is made almost entirely of recycled plastic bottles and comes in sizes XXS to 6XL. Designed with you in mind, the brand gives you the choice of lightweight FLOAT fabric or supportive Compressive fabric for the inner shorts and lining.

Halara Everyday Cloudful Air 2-in-1 Activity Dress-Showstopper

Known for giving activewear a trendy twist, Halara's Everyday Cloudful Air 2-in-1 Activity Dress features symmetrical cutouts, crisscross straps and pockets hidden beneath the skirt.

Halara Crisscross Backless Flared Dress

The Halara Crisscross Backless Flared Dress is the exercise dress you can't wait to wear. Made from technology that wicks away sweats and other liquids to prevent sweat stains, this flared dress will look just as fresh, feminine, and flirty as it did when you first put it on.

Lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress 6"

Each design detail on the Lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress is purposely placed for optimal functionality. The fact that the back cut-out for airflow and the high-low skirt for maximal coverage look so good is just a bonus.

Lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress

Although the sheer panel on the Lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress is perforated for peak ventilation, it also is the perfect detail to elevate this classic A-line design.

Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress

The Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress is the perfect court-to-coffee run exercise dress. The button-up detailing paired with the cool collar gives this magenta dress a preppy look perfect for those who like to keep it simple, but not basic.

Fabletics Universal Tennis On-The-Go Dress

Fabletics took its popular medium impact sports bra and designed it into the Universal Tennis On-The-Go Dress. Just as the name suggests, its V-neck design and back pocket make it a go-to dress for wherever the day may take you.

Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress

If you're looking for a stretchy fabric great for mobility, then the Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress made from active jersey is your best bet. To ensure that the built-in shorts lay comfortably and the sporty slit is placed perfectly on the side, we recommend sizing up.

Bandier All Access Sport Rib Dress

Perfect for the minimalist addicted to neutral tones, the Bandier All Access Sport Rib dress offers medium compression for a more relaxed fit. With a look this clean and a design this airy, this exercise dress is worth the price.