ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Exercise dresses are the latest athleisure trend you don't want to miss — these 12 can take you from the tennis court to the coffee shop

By Kayla Bickham
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47K8Io_0hG68T9B00

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RMEvx_0hG68T9B00

Alo; Outdoor Voices

  • Exercise dresses incorporate athleticwear into everyday styles and can be worn in and out of the gym.
  • Functional for high performance and trendy in design, exercise dresses are incredibly versatile.
  • Here, we round up our favorite exercise dresses from Outdoor Voices, Fabletics, and more.

While exercise dresses have always been around, athleticwear has undergone a bit of a rebrand. Today, fitness clothes can be seen in and out of the gym as women continue to incorporate their favorite workout pieces into their everyday wardrobe. Even though workout clothes are designed for comfort with a focus on function, it's the added layer of style that sets the exercise dress apart.

Paired with your favorite sneaker or a light jacket to achieve the perfect athleisure look, this versatile one-piece is the motivation you need to hit the ground running. With a compressive fit, adjustable straps, and breathable fabric, exercise dresses have established their place in the active lifestyles of people on the go. Below we've put together a list of must-have exercise dresses for those who love working up a sweat or simply love to look like they did.

Here are the 12 best exercise dresses to wear in 2022:

IUGA Tennis Dress Workout Dress Exercise Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL0ZX_0hG68T9B00

Amazon

A number one bestseller for Amazon's activewear dresses, the IUGA Tennis Dress combines style with comfort. It comes in eight colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35lBOo_0hG68T9B00

Outdoor Voices

From the brand credited with popularizing the exercise dress, the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is a wardrobe staple for anyone looking for a sporty and cute option to wear to the gym or for a full day of errands.

Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress with Liner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDhsK_0hG68T9B00

Outdoor Voices

Available once before, the Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress has returned and with a few new upgrades. Now made in SuperForm, the dress's redesign includes fabric best for high sweat and impact exercise as well as a built-in shorts liner for more support and coverage.

Girlfriend Collective Saturn Naomi Workout Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhZCy_0hG68T9B00

Girlfriend Collective

The Girlfriend Collective Saturn Noami Workout Dress is made almost entirely of recycled plastic bottles and comes in sizes XXS to 6XL. Designed with you in mind, the brand gives you the choice of lightweight FLOAT fabric or supportive Compressive fabric for the inner shorts and lining.

Halara Everyday Cloudful Air 2-in-1 Activity Dress-Showstopper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jad7W_0hG68T9B00

Halara

Known for giving activewear a trendy twist, Halara's Everyday Cloudful Air 2-in-1 Activity Dress features symmetrical cutouts, crisscross straps and pockets hidden beneath the skirt.

Halara Crisscross Backless Flared Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTE94_0hG68T9B00

Halara

The Halara Crisscross Backless Flared Dress is the exercise dress you can't wait to wear. Made from technology that wicks away sweats and other liquids to prevent sweat stains, this flared dress will look just as fresh, feminine, and flirty as it did when you first put it on.

Lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress 6"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r3Q1V_0hG68T9B00

Lululemon

Each design detail on the Lululemon Everlux Short-Lined Tennis Tank Top Dress is purposely placed for optimal functionality. The fact that the back cut-out for airflow and the high-low skirt for maximal coverage look so good is just a bonus.

Lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fy7G6_0hG68T9B00

Lululemon

Although the sheer panel on the Lululemon Everlux Mesh-Back Tennis Dress is perforated for peak ventilation, it also is the perfect detail to elevate this classic A-line design.

Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpQ5Z_0hG68T9B00

Alo

The Alo Yoga Charmed Tennis Dress is the perfect court-to-coffee run exercise dress. The button-up detailing paired with the cool collar gives this magenta dress a preppy look perfect for those who like to keep it simple, but not basic.

Fabletics Universal Tennis On-The-Go Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ht0rk_0hG68T9B00

Fabletics

Fabletics took its popular medium impact sports bra and designed it into the Universal Tennis On-The-Go Dress. Just as the name suggests, its V-neck design and back pocket make it a go-to dress for wherever the day may take you.

Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1X3G_0hG68T9B00

Year of Ours

If you're looking for a stretchy fabric great for mobility, then the Year of Ours Racer Tennis Dress made from active jersey is your best bet. To ensure that the built-in shorts lay comfortably and the sporty slit is placed perfectly on the side, we recommend sizing up.

Bandier All Access Sport Rib Dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsJvv_0hG68T9B00

Bandier

Perfect for the minimalist addicted to neutral tones, the Bandier All Access Sport Rib dress offers medium compression for a more relaxed fit. With a look this clean and a design this airy, this exercise dress is worth the price.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Athleta Summer Sale: Save up to 50% off Leggings, Joggers, Shorts and Other Athletic Styles

Having new fitness gear can make you feel good, and the Athleta Summer Sale can help you save up to 50% on sale items. During the summer, you're looking for the best athletic wear for the gym or running errands. Fitting in a good workout during your busy day can seem impossible, but finding the right clothes for the gym shouldn't be. You can upgrade your workout drawer with new pieces you'll love to wear from the Athleta sale.
SHOPPING
People

The Mall Brand I Swore Off Years Ago Sucked Me Back in with Its Flattering Jeans, Which Are All on Sale Now

Back in the early 2000s, there was nothing cooler than wearing an Abercrombie & Fitch shirt with the brand's instantly-recognizable moose logo. All of my friends' closets were filled with the mall brand's graphic tees and mini skirts back in middle school, but by the mid-aughts, the cologne-clouded, so-dark-you-can-hardly-see store had lost some of its allure. I started passing it by during my mall trips and rolling my eyes at the blaring music, believing I had outgrown the brand.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#V Neck Dress#The Dress#Fitness
Observer

The Best Athleisure to Shop From the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale

Celeb-approved activewear brand Outdoor Voices is known for their comfy yet stylish workout and lounge essentials, from their signature colorblock leggings to their cult favorite exercise dress. If you’re currently on the lookout for an adorable matching workout set, leisurely sweatsuit or just want to fill in the gaps in your current activewear wardrobe, you’re in luck, as Outdoor Voices is running a 30 percent off sale starting Friday, August 5.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
In Style

An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon

There's no question that a pair of simple white sneakers is an essential part of any wardrobe. But if you already have that need filled in your closet, it's worth grabbing a statement pair to spice up your neutral outfits. Don't worry — we're not saying you should start wearing neon shoes (although we totally support that choice); rather, add in a style with subtle texture and flair, like these Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneakers, which are on sale for $36 at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Grab and Go! These Slip-On Sneakers Are Ultra-Comfy and Sustainable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Footloose and fancy-free! When we’re in a rush, we just don’t have patience to tie our shoes. Sneakers are our go-to style, but the laces are a hassle in a time crunch. We’re on a mission to get out the door as quickly as possible — and every extra second counts.
APPAREL
CBS News

The best fall boots under $100

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Back-to-school shopping is already in full swing, which means it might be time to refresh your fall wardrobe, even if...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA
POPSUGAR

How to Wear Your College Hoodie Like a Street Style Star

Your old college sweatshirt is stowed away in what drawer? Find it, and you'll have endless outfit inspiration. Thanks to the light- and dark-academia aesthetics that are running rampant on TikTok — and largely due to the "Euphoria" effect on fashion, with Cassie, Maddy, Lexi, and Kat frequently making statements in argyle miniskirts and polos — the collegiate aesthetic is trending. Of course, expressing your individuality is easier when you're repping your own personal memorabilia, so think of your hoodie as your most expressive accoutrement.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

I Plan to Live in This Waffle-Knit Loungewear Set Until Further Notice

As someone who works from home full-time, you can bet that I have an extensive collection of loungewear. It's my go-to when I want to feel more put-together than I would in pajamas, and thankfully, there are lots of elevated sets out there that make this possible. The downside is that many of them are really pricey, and it can be hard to justify spending as much (or more!) on a sweatshirt or sweatpants as you would on "normal" clothes. But the good news is that Old Navy has hopped on board the cute-loungewear trend with its Waffle-Knit Pajama Cami Bralette Top ($22, originally $25) and High-Waisted Waffle-Knit Pajama Jogger Pants ($35). The brand recently unveiled them for fall, and when I noticed that they have a nearly perfect five-star review, I added both pieces to my cart. My honest thoughts on the set ahead.
APPAREL
The Independent

The best plus-size gym-wear shops for women – from leggings that won’t roll down to supportive sports bras

Up until a few years ago it was virtually impossible for plus-size people to find gym clothes that would fit them. Fortunately, it now seems brands are catching onto the fact that, actually, people of all sizes work out – and so we’re starting to see more and more variety in the workout gear that’s available to us, which is as it should be.However, it’s fair to say that not all products are created equally, and just because something goes up to a seemingly bigger size, it doesn’t mean that it’ll actually be fit for purpose (we’re mostly looking at...
FITNESS
TheDailyBeast

Looking to Bypass a Pricey Trip to the Derm? Here’s How To Get Tretinoin Online

When it comes to skincare, if you ask a dermatologist the treatment they would recommend without pause, it’s likely almost all of them will tell you that retinoids (vitamin A derivatives like retinol) are their desert-island pick. Retinoids are one of the most researched-backed actives that derms and estheticians swear by for a slew of different skincare concerns, including acne, fading dark spots, ironing out the look of fine lines, and refining pores. There are thousands of solid over-the-counter retinol formulas on the market available in a wide range of strengths, suspensions, and price points, but prescription retinoids—tretinoin (Retin-A, Renova,...
SKIN CARE
Insider

Insider

541K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy