CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces First Endowed Scholarship Honoring First Black CFP® Professional, LeCount R. Davis, CFP®

Black-Owned Small Businesses in the Deep South are the Backbone of the Region. It’s Time They Had Access to the Resources They Need to Thrive.
I am a Black entrepreneur from Mississippi who grew up hearing that banks don’t loan money to Black people. My journey from a boy with a dream to becoming a restaurateur and a Top Chef contestant shows what’s possible when banks invest in people who look like me.
Clifford “T.I.” Harris Honored With the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and President Biden’s Volunteers Lifetime Achievement Award
On Aug. 10, at the Georgia State Capitol, Chief Deputy Whip Rep. Debra presented Clifford “T.I.” Harris Jr. with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award for his incredible service to the state of Georgia. Afterwards, Ambassador Lenore Peterson of the Global International Alliance Program presented Mr. Harris BKA [better...
