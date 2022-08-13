Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

This is a desert find of a lifetime!

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.

These safe havens of automotive history oftentimes are the homes of some of the greatest cars ever made and, if you're patient, there’s usually something for everybody. What we have today, is one of the most extensive collections of classic cars we've ever seen. Boasting everything from classic muscle cars to old station wagons, this former airstrip now serves as a Mecca for antique automobile lovers.

Inside the shop, you’ll find a team of mechanics working to bring life back into these pieces of automotive legend. Some of the cars found inside include a Packard limousine, a 1944 Buick coupe, and a COPO Corvette. There are a lot of early 60s and late 50s vehicles which can be cool with a little work. One of these cars is a 1964 Pontiac Grand Prix which is a duplicate of a particular vehicle the current owner had when he was selling mainly Pontiac vehicles a while back. With various cars and parts scattered throughout the building, the team never runs out of work and can always find a cool project to do.

There is also a special Cadillac prototype with body number one, trim number 252, paint number 122. Several other cars can be found throughout the complex including a Chrysler 300 and a flamboyant orange Camaro equipped with a roll cage and cowl induction hood. An extremely unique find is one 1953 Corvette number 175 out of 300, which makes this car an ultra-rare find and would be an amazing piece to any enthusiast's collection. Surrounding the exterior of the building are many cars, albeit in slightly worse condition. This location boasts an incredible variety and seems to be the perfect place to find a cool classic car.