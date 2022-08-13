Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
Michigan Sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county. Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.
Man killed in US-131 crash near Kalamazoo
An Indiana man was killed in a crash on US-131 early Sunday morning.
Bus driver shortage continues to strain West Michigan schools
Thousands of kids in West Michigan could be at risk of having no transportation with the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 People Seriously Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Allendale (Allendale, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man from Grand Rapids and a 25-year-old man from Novi were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Allendale Township.
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Investigators say Michigan man pulled from river near Tarentum Bridge drowned accidentally at scene
Authorities say a Michigan man who was found dead in the Allegheny River several hundred yards downstream from the Tarentum Bridge on Thursday drowned accidentally at the scene. Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40, of Grand Rapids was found unresponsive in the water a short time after first responders arrived because someone...
Two hospitalized after crash in heavy rain near GVSU
Deputies say a car hydroplaned and crashed into another vehicle near the main campus of Grand Valley State University. Two people went to the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was ecstatic and exclaimed, "That's it!" as he rode past her vacation home in 2020 and told an ally to make a video, according to trial evidence presented Monday. Jurors heard from Dan Chappel,...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Robinson Township (Robinson Township, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a man was rushed to the hospital in a motor vehicle collision. The Deputies stated that the man trying to avoid an [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Pandemic-era need for diapers not slowing down
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One in three families struggle with diaper need in America, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Diapers cost families about $80 a month per child. During the pandemic, the need for diapers grew. Joanne Goldblum, the CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network, said some of their programs saw an increase as high as 500, 600 or 700%.
Michigan Boil Water Advisory Goes Into Effect, Nearly 930K Folks Impacted
Nearly 935,000 people have to boil their water after a water main broke at Michigan’s Great Lakes Water Authority. On Saturday, officials reported that the break occurred at the Lake Huron facility. Now, officials have placed 23 Michigan communities under precautionary boil water advisories. The Great Lakes Water Authority...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Apple Orchards In SW Michigan For The Whole Family
With fall right around the corner, for one, it's crazy that fall is literally just over a month away by definition, and if you go by the weather it could start tomorrow. Fall is many people's favorite season of the four that we experience on earth from the leaves changing colors and falling, to wearing hoodies, watching scary movies, drinking hot chocolate, and Halloween fall has become very popular.
whtc.com
Early Sunday crash hospitalizes driver and passenger
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Allendale Township most likely caused by hydroplaning. Deputies responded to the incident around 12:09 a.m. Sunday, August 14, at northbound 48th Avenue south of Pierce Street. On-scene investigation revealed that a...
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
'We need you within our profession': Police departments across the state struggling to hire diverse officers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police departments around the country, including here in West Michigan, are struggling to recruit new officers right now. And hiring a diverse force is proving to be even tougher. Right now, the Grand Rapids Police Department has 31 vacancies with a big challenge ahead to...
Road near Whitehall to close for several days this week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall will be closed for several days. A 2-mile stretch of South Shore between Scenic Drive and Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Where to see sunflowers in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer coming to a close, many Michiganders are trying to squeeze in all their favorite late summer activities—like visiting sunflower fields!. The late-summer flowers are best seen in August and September and make for unique photo ops and a picturesque stroll. If you're looking for sunflower farms in West Michigan, we've got you covered!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan passenger rail plan, from Ann Arbor to Traverse City, one step closer to reality
A plan to activate a railroad corridor that runs from Southeast Michigan to Traverse City and Petoskey has received new funding to advance planning stages. In July, Michigan state lawmakers, led by northern Michigan’s Senator Wayne Schmidt, included $1 million to advance the Northern Michigan passenger rail Phase II planning study in the State of Michigan’s 2023 Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 2