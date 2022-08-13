Read full article on original website
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
As you probably heard, the Fargo, North Dakota school board recently stopped reciting the Pledge of Allegiance prior to all school board meetings. According to several news outlets, the Fargo School Board feels the Pledge of Allegiance runs counter to their district's philosophies. They say the word God is capitalized, which clearly means the Judeau Christian God. Since the pledge doesn't include other Gods for other faiths or agnostics or atheists it should be considered a non-inclusionary act.
valleynewslive.com
Dogs allowed in Moorhead pools for doggy dip day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Swimming pools are closing for the season and that means it’s time for doggy dip in Moorhead. The pups are the last ones to use the pool each season and for $5 your pet can cool off at a couple Moorhead pool locations.
kvrr.com
Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago. But there is good new for fans of Spitfire. According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week. They are continuing the...
fargounderground.com
Live + Local Concert Series
H2M is happy to have the second “Live & Local” concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2022. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, the primary goal of this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Annie Richards named first West Fargo Schools Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness
(West Fargo, ND) -- For the first time, West Fargo Public Schools has a Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness. Annie Richards is taking on the challenge for the district, a move from her previous position of District Behavior Coordinator. Richards began her career in behavioral health in 2012 with...
fargounderground.com
Fargo Food Truck Festival
The mid-August classic returns for its 9th year. New home starting this year will be the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. 20 Food Truck vendors, non-food vendors, corgi races, eating challenges, daily Food Truck competitions, kid’s inflatables, and fun!. Follow this page for an updated Festival schedule!. Admission is $3,...
valleynewslive.com
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Teenager to return Home after more than 40 Days in Hospital
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes teenager will return home this week after spending more than 40 days in a hospital in the Twin Cities. 17 year-old, Duston Steeke went in for open heart surgery for heart valve replacement on July 6, 2022. A procedure that should have lasted several hours took more than 18 and was riddled with complications as well as life saving measures.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping
(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: New Horace High School Activities Coordinator talks new challenge, more varsity teams
(Horace, ND) -- A new age is set to begin at Horace High School, and the athletic teams have a new man to lead the charge. After spending four years in the same position at Grand Forks Central High School, Aaron La Deaux has begun to servce as North Dakota's newest high school's Activities Coordinator.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department to graduate first class of local Peace Officer Academy with Lake Region State College
(West Fargo, ND) -- 18 students are set to graduate from the West Fargo Police Department's first ever class of the local Peace Officer Academy. The 14-week program, which West Fargo PD partners with Lake Region State College with, allows an individual to become a licensed peace officer in the state of North Dakota, and has nearly a 100% employment rate for graduates who pursue positions as full-time police officers in the state.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Funeral, visitation Monday for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- Monday is the day thousands of family, friends and the local law enforcement community help lay former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist to rest. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall on MSUM's campus, with a service to follow. Bergquist, who...
valleynewslive.com
Free back-to-school haircuts for kids on Monday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A business and non-profit are partnering up to get kids geared up for another school year. School-age children can get free haircuts on Monday, August 15 at Josef’s School of Hair Design. Josef’s is partnering with The Salvation Army to provide the free...
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A Belcourt man is under arrest after authorities say he assaulted someone in downtown Fargo. Police responded to the ten block of Broadway North Sunday morning, where officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker lying in the street. He was detained after he became agitated and uncooperative. Police later...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
