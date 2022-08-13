ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Common Signs Love Interest Is Emotionally Unavailable

For many years I pined over Tom, a friend whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Building Empathy in Children

Every parent wants an empathetic child. A child who knows how to understand someone else’s feelings and can have relationships with others that are healthy and nurturing. Depending on your child’s age you may have concerns: Is this vital skill developing, delayed or just not there at all?
Weakness of Will and the Persistence of Stigma

Judgments of weakness of will appeal to our own judgments about when it is good or appropriate to make a change of intention. If weakness of will is simply a propensity to revise one's intentions more readily, then there is nothing inherently bad about it. Someone whose will is more...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating With An Intention To Change Partner's Qualities

Many of the men I dated enjoyed the idea of me. They liked how free-spirited I was, and how goofy I could be even in public… in the beginning. As the relationship moved forward it would change. I needed to settle down, be a little quieter, and wear a certain type of clothing that was more in line with what they liked.
Charles praises ‘resilience’ of young people in mental health message

The Prince of Wales has praised the “resilience” of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.Charles said disruptions caused by the pandemic “have the potential to be devastating in their impact on young people’s wellbeing”.He was delivering a message to mark International Youth Day on Friday, an occasion he said is “immensely close to my heart”.The Queen’s eldest son continued: “Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation.“In terms of the...
