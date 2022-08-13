Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
That Time Tea Leoni Got a Plaque at New Bedford Cable Access
Back in 2003, Tea Leoni had just finished filming a movie with Adam Sandler called Spanglish. While the film was in production, Tea was summering in the Nonquitt section of Dartmouth, and she was informed that the movie's producers were in need of a recut of one of her lines.
Win Tickets to Giveon at House of Blues in Boston
It's been all uphill for Giveon ever since "Chicago Freestyle," his 2020 collaboration with Drake. Bask in those good vibes when you see him in person at House of Blues in Boston. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tuesday, Aug. 23, show. Jackson...
New Bedford’s Sea Lab Now Honors Fred Kalisz, Who Shared Its Vision
On Saturday, August 13, the renaming of New Bedford's Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center to the Dr. Frederick M. Kalisz Jr. Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center took place, with hundreds in attendance. The day before was graduation day for the students who spent part of their summer vacation,...
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
Mashantucket Pequot Schemitzun Pow Wow Near Foxwoods Casino
Some years back, when the kids were still small, my wife and I stumbled upon the Mashantucket Pequot Schemitzun Pow Wow while taking a Sunday drive in Connecticut. It was a fabulous discovery. Since I first attended the Pow Wow, not far from the Foxwoods Resort Casino, Schemitzun: Feast of...
The Kid Laroi Chats With Fun 107 Before Hitting the Stage at House of Blues
On Thursday night, the House of Blues in Boston was packed with fans waiting for The Kid Laroi to take center stage, but before showtime, he was busy chatting with Fun 107’s Sierra Fiore backstage about his latest accomplishments and what is to come for this rising star. The...
Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend
Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
Win Tickets to Wiz Khalifa and Logic at Xfinity Center
Wiz Khalifa makes a tour stop at Xfinity Center in Mansfield Aug. 22, and we want you to be there. Enter below to score a pair of seats to this Monday night show featuring Logic, 24kgoldn, DJ Drama and more. See 20 Ways in Which Rappers Schooled Us About Life.
Cute Acushnet Duo Ready to Roll for the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride
On Oct. 2, hundreds of cyclists will head to the shoreline to participate in the 16th annual Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride to raise money and awareness for clean water. The SouthCoast is home to a beautiful, coastal landscape, and the Buzzards Bay Watershed Ride aims to keep it that way.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
10 Massachusetts whale and shark tours to go on this summer
The waters off the coast of Massachusetts are teeming with marine life. White sharks with names such as Heath Ledger and Fruit Loops swim daily by popular Cape Cod beaches. In Boston Harbor and off the coast of Plymouth, whales have spent recent weeks splashing around and sometimes sailing through the air.
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
WCVB
Massachusetts man was in danger of missing own wedding: Here's how Boston police helped save the day
BOSTON — A Massachusetts couple has an incredible story to tell about their wedding day after their ceremony was nearly thrown into disarray. Patrick and Hannah Mahoney, of Quincy, got married Saturday on Thompson Island in Boston Harbor. Hannah was already on the island with Patrick set to ferry...
independentri.com
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
