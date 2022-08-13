ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Giveon at House of Blues in Boston

It's been all uphill for Giveon ever since "Chicago Freestyle," his 2020 collaboration with Drake. Bask in those good vibes when you see him in person at House of Blues in Boston. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tuesday, Aug. 23, show. Jackson...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Entertainment
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA
FUN 107

Mashantucket Pequot Schemitzun Pow Wow Near Foxwoods Casino

Some years back, when the kids were still small, my wife and I stumbled upon the Mashantucket Pequot Schemitzun Pow Wow while taking a Sunday drive in Connecticut. It was a fabulous discovery. Since I first attended the Pow Wow, not far from the Foxwoods Resort Casino, Schemitzun: Feast of...
LEDYARD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Ed Mcmahon
FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pluto Tv#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cable Television#Southcoast#Wbsm#Chops Turner
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

10 Massachusetts whale and shark tours to go on this summer

The waters off the coast of Massachusetts are teeming with marine life. White sharks with names such as Heath Ledger and Fruit Loops swim daily by popular Cape Cod beaches. In Boston Harbor and off the coast of Plymouth, whales have spent recent weeks splashing around and sometimes sailing through the air.
WNAW 94.7

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
FALL RIVER, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It

Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
MIDDLETON, MA
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy