STARCAST | Attention all stargazers, the most active meteor shower of the year peaks tonight

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks tonight, but don’t worry if you cannot catch a glimpse of this spectacular event. This meteor shower will stay active until September 1, 2022, just expect to see fewer meteors after the peak occurs tonight.

Although the Perseids are known for the sparkling display of 50+ meteors per hour, that may not be the case this year. The peak of the meteor shower is also occurring at the same time as the Sturgeon Supermoon. This full moon is the third and final Supermoon of 2022.

Due to the moon illuminating the entire sky, it’ll be harder to spot meteors. The best time at night to go stargazing is around midnight until right before sunrise. For best viewing, follow these tips:

Find an area away from the city lights or a place not affected by street lights.

If you plan on being outside for more than an hour, bring a chair, blanket, or something comfortable to sit/ lay down on.

Lay down flat on the ground or in a comfortable position to be able to take in as much of the night sky as possible.

Don’t be discouraged! It takes a little while for our eyes to adjust to the dark if you can’t see anything within the first few minutes, wait for a few more.

