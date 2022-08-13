Read full article on original website
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
MedicalXpress
Black medical students report more belonging, greater confidence in scholastic abilities in HBCU schools
A new study focused on Black medical students finds those attending historically Black medical schools report a greater sense of belonging and greater confidence in their scholastic abilities than those in predominantly white medical schools. A survey administered three times during study participants' second year of medical school compared the...
After the rise of BLM, Black students and their families are heading back to HBCUs
Some historically Black colleges and universities have seen increases in application and enrollment numbers after years of decline.
Thousands of students could miss out on university first choices, says professor
Tens of thousands of students could miss out on their first choices for university in what is likely to be the most competitive year ever for courses, it has been suggested.The proportion of pupils receiving top grades could fall by almost 10 percentage points compared with last year, when students were given grades determined by teachers rather than exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an education expert has said.The Government has already stated that grades look set to drop this summer, and then again in 2023, as part of a transition back to pre-pandemic arrangements.Professor Alan Smithers, director of the...
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
American Council of Education Claims Ending Racial Preferences in College Admissions Would Chill Speech
The American Council of Education filed an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, arguing that race-conscious admissions policies are protected by the First Amendment. The trade group, which says its member schools "educate two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions," claims that if the Court prevents universities from considering race in admissions, it would chill the speech of students who want to discuss their racial or ethnic background in their applications. The group further argues that considering race in admissions is an expression of academic freedom.
School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break
With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
Growing number of high schoolers are opting out of higher education
There are 4 million fewer students in college now than there were 10 years ago, a trend possibly caused by a growing skepticism of a degree's value. The Hechinger Report's Jon Marcus explains the reasonings behind the shift and its long-term consequences. Aug. 10, 2022.
5 Reasons To Explore Attending a Community College
Nearly 6 million people in the United States -- about 1 in 4 college students -- attend community college. Some may ridicule two-year public schools as "13th grade," but the network of nearly 1,000...
Who Was the First-Ever Black Student to Go to School in the United States and When Did It Happen?
It’s August, and people are getting ready to return to school. Parents are helping their young kids prepare for a year of studying, and grown-up students are moving back into the residences, prepared to continue their college experience. But have you ever wondered how it feels to be barred from higher education?
Now universities are more likely to reject you if you're better off in bid to 'widen participation' across social scale
Universities have been accused of social engineering after it emerged that poor students enjoyed a better rate of offers for places than their richer peers. Ahead of A-level results day, Ucas, the admissions body, said deprived youngsters had been put first this year to try to 'widen participation'. For the...
CNBC
Are you worried about landing that first job out of college? Here's a look at the 'most employable' degrees
With college costs climbing, more students and their families are looking for schools and degree programs that offer the best path to employment. One recent study found that a bachelor's degree in mathematics gives students the highest chances to secure a job right after graduation, followed by chemistry, history and music.
How to increase Two Point Campus Happiness for your students
Happy Two Point Campus students are key to success
Here’s the typical breakdown of how families pay for college
Families are paying less overall for college, according to a new report, but more of those funds are being paid out of pocket than in previous years.
Phys.org
Helping students succeed: Addressing pandemic-related learning loss
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted so many aspects of our lives, and it may be some time before the full impacts are known. That's especially true for students and teachers, who were forced to confront a new way of learning amid lockdowns across the country. In response, the federal government is investing billions of dollars in education through the American Rescue Plan.
