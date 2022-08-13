Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
KFYR-TV
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Breakup Food
Nothing seems to help you get through a breakup quite like food.
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac
With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
2022’s Suckiest States To Live In? Where Does North Dakota Land?
Is the grass really "greener" in other states?
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot
(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
more955.com
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem
For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
yourbigsky.com
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana
The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
kfgo.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: This Burned Down Church In North Dakota Is Claimed To Have A “Stairway To Hell”
As if this state couldn’t get creepier. Ghost hunting isn’t that uncommon a source for entertainment these days. In fact, you can pretty much find a show on the subject on most reality channels. The same goes for hauntings, although this one might be more than even the most experienced can deal with.
