Agriculture

Map shows private land open to North Dakota hunters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new resource is now available to help you plan out your next hunting trip. The North Dakota Game & Fish Department published the PLOTS guide, which is Private Land Open to Sportsmen. The guide features about 800,000 acres of private land available to...
COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
MONTANA STATE
State
North Dakota State
Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac

With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
#Ranchers#Grasshoppers#North Dakota Farmers
Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot

(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
FARGO, ND
Fast bikes, fresh air, and freedom – Governor Kristi Noem

For more than 80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
STURGIS, SD
North Dakota cannabis petition approved for November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota voters will be deciding whether or not to legalize cannabis in the upcoming November election. A sponsoring committee submitted thousands more signatures than needed and the Secretary of State has approved majority of the petition signatures. A sponsoring committee delivered petitions to...
ELECTIONS
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line

Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
CHADRON, NE
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana

The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
MONTANA STATE
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
MOORHEAD, MN
NSF awards $1.45 million to North Dakota State College of Science

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota State College of Science is getting a boost from a national organization. U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer tells WDAY Radio that the National Science Foundation awarded $1,447,429 to NDSCS Friday. The funding will support a project entitled "The Science of Success: Addressing Workforce Needs in...
FARGO, ND
Motorists enjoying slightly lower than average gas prices in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- Gas prices continue to hover slightly below the national average in North Dakota. As reported by Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fell slightly Friday to settle at roughly three dollars, 93 cents, compared to the corresponding national average of just under three 98.
CASS COUNTY, ND

