WBOC
Delaware Public Advocate’s Petition to Reduce Tidewater’s Rates Granted
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Public Service Commission has granted the Division of the Public Advocate’s petition to reduce Tidewater Utilities, Inc.’s rates to a just and reasonable level pending further review, it was announced Monday. “No regulated utility should be allowed to earn above its authorized...
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – August 14, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines 3 candidates, 3 different visions for North Wilmington Here’s how science of reading will look in classrooms Black doulas aim to reduce ethnic birth disparities 10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware State education test scores dismal, described as ‘crisis’ Culture Bud Martin to leave ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
DelDOT reminds candidates of election sign rules
It's officially election season and DelDOT is issuing a friendly reminder to all candidates. All election signage must be placed at least 10-feet from the road. Additionally, signs cannot be placed in medians or islands, nor can they be attached to bridges, poles, trees or road signs. State officials say...
delawaretoday.com
These Tried & True Delaware Restaurants Are Community Classics
We bit into some of Delaware’s iconic restaurants that have stood the test of time to remain favorites throughout the First State. New restaurants generate a buzz of excitement, but in Delaware, there is no shortage of establishments that have withstood the test of time—and trends—to become culinary landmarks. These restaurants have hosted generations of diners and witnessed countless marriages, christenings and birthday celebrations. Here are some favorites.
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Although Delaware may be one of the smallest states, there are still plenty of hidden gems to discover here. From interesting museums to landscapes that look too beautiful to even be real, here is a list of nine places in Delaware most people don't know about. Keep reading to learn more.
WBOC
2 Maryland Filmmakers Die in Delaware Crash
BALTIMORE (AP) - Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
delawarepublic.org
State holds resource fairs for households facing end of pandemic motel shelter program
Delaware’s Department of Health and Social Services is holding resource fairs for the more than 400 households still housed in motel rooms paid for by the state’s pandemic emergency shelter program. The federal funding for that program, which has provided temporary shelter to thousands of Delawareans since the start of the pandemic, will run out by the end of this month.
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | The nose knows
His name is P.J. and he is the latest member to join the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO). P.J. is an accelerant detection dog and is teamed with Deputy Fire Marshal Michael Pfaffenhauser. The pair are recent graduates of an arson dog program sponsored by State Farm Insurance and...
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware Division of Public Health responds to updated CDC COVID guidelines
The Delaware Division of Public Health is adopting the CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidelines. Getting vaccinated, staying up to date on booster shots, getting tested, and staying home when you feel sick continue to be the main recommendations for navigating COVID, however, some recommendations have changed. Quarantining is no longer...
11 Del. food, beverage festivals to ease into fall
If you missed getting tickets to the Burger Battle on Aug. 27, you’re out of luck — they’re sold out. But plenty of events are coming up that focus on tasty fare. Saturday, Aug. 13 Constitution Yards Beer Fest 2022 Twelve breweries are visiting the Wilmington Riverfront venue to pour their wares and discuss the inspiration behind them. Buy a ... Read More
WMDT.com
First case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Del. this year
DELAWARE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in Delaware for the first time in 2022, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced on Friday. EEE is a mosquito-transmitted disease and was detected in a sentinel chicken. We’re told mosquito-transmitted virus detections in DNREC’s sentinel...
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
Capitol Hill security concerns after Delaware man crashes into barricades
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – There's new concern about security on Capitol Hill after a Delaware man crashed his car into a barricade and then opened fire early Sunday morning before killing himself. The car caught fire.Capitol police identified the man as 29-year-old Richard York.No one else was hurt.The motive for the attack is unclear.It does not appear he was targeting members of congress who are away for the August recess.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware facing shortage of high school athletic trainers
Delaware's high schools have begun fall sports practices, but while some schools are sorting out who will be their quarterback or goalkeepers, others are simply looking to find someone to make sure they are healthy. The First State has joined in a nationwide trend in seeing a decline in the...
Cape Gazette
Dr. Preeti Gupta is a treasured trailblazer at Bayhealth
Bayhealth Primary Care Physician Preeti Gupta, MD, is beloved by her patients and co-workers alike, and she is overflowing with gratitude for the Bayhealth community. “I grew up in a blended family. I always appreciated that, and I feel like I have that now in my work. Bayhealth feels like my family,” said Gupta.
