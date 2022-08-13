Read full article on original website
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from OrcuttMent MediaOrcutt, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Structure Fire displaces 10 in Los AlamosMent MediaLos Alamos, CA
Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week
– Paso Robles should see daily high temperatures in the triple digits multiple days this week, according to Weather Underground. Monday and Tuesday’s expected high is 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s is 97 degrees. Thursday’s expected high is 98, and then temperatures should then climb into triple digits again with 100 degrees expected on Friday.
Break in an 11-inch potable water main closes San Luis Obispo intersection
A large volume of potable water and sewage was released in the vicinity of Broad Street and Ramona Drive, due to a break in an 11-inch potable water main.
kclu.org
Firefighters have upper hand on hard to reach brush fire in Ventura County
Ventura County firefighters are mopping up a small, but highly visible brush fire off of Highway 101 near Camarillo. The two to three acre blaze is south of Highway 101, on the Conejo Grade. It was spotted just before 5 a.m. Monday. No homes were threatened, but the rugged terrain made it tough to fight.
Are you sea otter savvy? Scientists create a guide for SLO County beachgoers
The fluffy creatures are abundant in places like Morro Bay, but some interactions can make them “less prone to long-term survival.”
Popular pretzel shop opens in San Luis Obispo
Wetzel's Pretzels is now open in downtown San Luis Obispo. Prior to the soft pretzel store moving in, the storefront had been vacant for more than a year.
Moon Fire burns 1.6 acres in Thousand Oaks
A fire in Thousand Oaks burned 1.6 acres, but the Ventura County Fire Department announced that the situation was under control within an hour and forward progress was stopped. The Moon Fire was burning near the 400 block of Mooncrest Court, just north of the Potrero Open Space. As of just before 6 p.m., it […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Vibes in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
I’ve been wanting to check out a show at Vina Robles Amphitheatre since it opened in 2013, and somehow despite numerous wine tasting trips to Paso Robles and an early pandemic visit to see the extremely cool outdoors-among-the-vines Field of Light at Sensorio exhibit, which is right on the same rural highway, I never managed to make the 125 mile trek until a special deal at Hotel SLO caught my eye.
kvta.com
More 101 Lane Closures Between Ventura And Carpinteria
Caltrans says motorists driving between Ventura and Carpinteria on the 101 should be ready for more traffic issues this week and next week. Both northbound and southbound 101 could be reduced to one lane in each direction starting Monday night between the hours 9 PM and 6 AM roughly between Mussel Shoals and Faria Beach.
Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara
A sedan and pickup truck collided just before 4:30 a.m. at De La Vina Street and W. Carrillo Street. The post Early morning two-car crash sends at least one to hospital in downtown Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coast Guard and a private boat help rescue kayakers struggling in seas off Cambria
Northwesterly winds make “for a very hard paddle back,” according to Cambria Fire captain.
syvnews.com
Monkeypox focus of webinar Wednesday with five Santa Barbara County doctors
Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations. Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice...
santabarbaraca.com
Five Fun Things to Do in Goleta
The seaside town of Goleta, located approximately nine miles north of Santa Barbara, is home to much more than the University of California, Santa Barbara. Known agriculturally for its avocado and lemon tree farming, this slice of the Santa Barbara South Coast is not-to-be-missed during your vacation to The American Riviera®.
Eddie Tafoya Jr. Finishes 8TH at Santa Maria Reopening
On a track that was as demanding and technical as any the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series has competed on in 2022, Eddie Tafoya Jr. finished eighth in the main event last Saturday night at the Santa Maria Raceway. The finish allowed him to get closer to the drivers ranked second and third in the championship point standings.
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Bouquets to VSFB working horses, schools, and Day of Hope organizers
This week we offer a bucket of oats and a bouquet of roses to Space Launch Delta 30’s military working horse program, which announced last week it would ride off into the sunset. The program was established in 1996 as part of the conservation law enforcement section of the...
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
Looking for things to do in California as a couple? You’re in luck because there is plenty!. Whether you want to do touristy things, go to amusement parks, sit on the beach, or explore nature, you will for sure find something to enjoy!
kcbx.org
Clouded in Crisis: The battle to access healthcare amid an ongoing doctor shortage
Para leer esta nota en español, haga clic aquí. Exposure to poor air quality on the Nipomo Mesa has long been a public health issue for people in South San Luis Obispo County. The more people are exposed to poor air quality on the Mesa, the sicker they...
visitventuraca.com
Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?
Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
Central Coast breweries brace for nationwide CO2 shortage
Central Coast breweries say they are bracing for the impact of CO2 shortages, adding that the issues they are facing now are enough to keep their hands, or glasses full.
Carmen Ramirez Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
Carmen Ramirez, a former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed in a fatal crash. The Oxnard Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in downtown [..]
