Accidents

Daily Mail

California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years

A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter

A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
LADbible

Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself

A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Newsweek

Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins

Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
LADbible

