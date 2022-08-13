Read full article on original website
I got drunk at a party and woke up buried inside a coffin during ritual human sacrifice
A PETRIFIED partygoer who passed out drunk has told how he woke up buried inside a coffin as revellers offered him up as a human sacrifice. Victor Hugo Mica Alvarez, 30, broke out of the casket in Achacachi, Bolivia, around 50 miles from where he had blacked out during a boozing session.
California drunk driver, 23, cries as she listens to heartbreaking victim impact statements of three young girls whose parents she killed when she ran red light and hit their car as they admired Christmas decorations: Judge jails her for 21 years
A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.
Troop of killer monkeys throw four-month-old baby to his death from three-story roof after snatching him from his mother
A TROOP of killer monkeys horrifically threw a four-month-old baby to his death after snatching him from his mother. Dad Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, had been on his three-story roof terrace with his wife and son when the animals took the tot. The family had been unwinding on Friday at their...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Meth addict who killed three people on the road in two years and was banned from driving for life pleads for his licence back because 'skateboarding is too hard'
A recovering meth addict who killed three people in two car crashes has begged for his licence back after he was banned from driving for life. Gold Coast man Kyle John Sheldon, 34, killed motorcyclist Peter McGregor after veering onto the wrong side of the road while drunk in 2009.
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Moment mother, 38, glassed a teacher from her child's school leaving her permanently scarred in drunken brawl outside a bar
This is the moment a mother was caught on camera glassing a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar. Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the shocked teacher, who was left scarred for life, after the judge watched the shocking CCTV images of the attack.
Elon Musk told his 76-year-old dad Errol to 'keep quiet' in a text message after he said he wasn't proud of his son, report says
Errol Musk said Elon sent him a text telling him to "keep quiet" after recent media comments. Elon's father told Daily Mail Australia that his 3 daughters refused to speak to him 'for days'. But he said he had misunderstood the question and has been proud of Elon from "the...
Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years
A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
Waterpark releases statement after man's viral jump from slide leaves him with injuries
A waterpark has released a statement after a man went viral for his incredible leap from one of its waterslides. Have a look at his attempt:. The man in question goes by the name 'La Mascotte', and is known for having a penchant for the spectacular. In the video, he...
Dad claims his son, 6, is being attacked by a 'devil spawn' magpie after it swooped him four times in two days
A magpie swooped on a boy on the Gold Coast four times in two days, while ignoring other people, his father has claimed. Kevin Barnes called the bird the 'devil spawn' after it attacked his six-year-old son Oliver as he rode his bike to the shops on Sunday. In total,...
Girl, 14, who died after getting into trouble in a river is pictured as devastated family pay tribute to 'much-loved daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece'
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died in a river in Scotland have paid tribute to a 'clever, funny, and beautiful young girl.'. Police named the girl as Nieve McIsaac, who got into difficulty on the River Teith near Stirling in the evening of Tuesday July 12. An air...
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
'Beautiful' mother, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night and suffering a seizure - leaving behind a two-year-old daughter
A 25-year-old mother has died after falling out of bed at night and suffering from a seizure, leaving behind her two-year-old daughter. In the early hours of Sunday 3 July, Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, north Wales, was airlifted over 100 miles to a specialist unit in a Stoke hospital after her fall, but on the way she suffered a 'catastrophic bleed'.
Man attends funeral of brother killed by a snake before being bitten and killed by one himself
A 22-year-old man has died by a snake bite just days after he travelled to attend the funeral of his brother, who had also been killed by a snake. Arvind Mishra, 38, passed away last Tuesday (2 August) after suffering a fatal snake bite. His funeral was held one day later in Bhawanipur village in India, with Indian news agency PTI reporting that family members including his 22-year-old brother, Govind Mishra, travelled to the village to attend.
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Pictured: Schoolgirl, 11, who drowned during water park birthday party is identified as Kyra Hill as tributes pour in from friends and classmates
Friends of the schoolgirl who drowned at a water park paid tribute to their ‘kind’ classmate who ‘liked to make people smile’. Kyra Hill, 11, went missing during a birthday party on a Total Wipeout-style assault course on Saturday. She did not return to the changing...
XL Bully dog that grabbed mother-of-two, 43, around the throat before mauling her to death had 'snapped and turned mad in the heat', family say
A mother-of-two was mauled to death by her pet American Bully XL dog after it 'turned mad in the extreme heat'. Joanne Robinson, 43, died at the scene of the attack at a house in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday night. She is understood to have been the owner of...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
