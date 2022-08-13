A drunk driver wept in court as she listened to victim impact statements from three little girls who were orphaned after she plowed her Range Rover into their parents. Grace Coleman, 23, could be seen rubbing tears from her eyes at Newport Beach court house Friday as she was jailed for 21 years to life after admitting the second-degree murders of Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, and his wife Gabriela Andrade, 28, in December 2020.

