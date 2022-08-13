ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Virginia teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Virginia earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, according to Norfolk police. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, as well as the FBI. Morrell was...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate

The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

DMV launches website to make visits easier in Virginia

A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia

RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginialegacy.com

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

(VM) – Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
VIRGINIA STATE

