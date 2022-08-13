Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Suspect charged after going 147 in a 70, crashing into Marion building
MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - A New Jersey driver was arrested in Virginia Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a chase at a high rate of speed before crashing into a building in Marion. Virginia State Police say a trooper was observing traffic along I-81S near Exit 47 in Smyth...
Augusta Free Press
Reported lottery ticket theft leads to Virginia State Police pursuit, suspect at large
A Burkville man is being sought after a Virginia State Police pursuit initiated following a report of a theft from a gas station at Exit 162 along Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, fled on foot after crashing his vehicle in Craig County following the Aug. 11...
livingstonenterprise.net
Coroner: At least 1 dead after Missouri house explosion
Authorities say one person was killed and nine others were injured Monday in a gas explosion at a southeast Missouri home.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Virginia earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, according to Norfolk police. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, as well as the FBI. Morrell was...
South Carolina child taken from home found in Virginia; mother arrested
LANCASTER, S.C. — South Carolina authorities say a child taken from her home by a mother who was prohibited from having contact has been found two states away - and the mother is under arrest. After announcing that 3-year-old Zoya Meredith had been found overnight in a Saturday update,...
Augusta Free Press
136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate
The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
‘You failed at your job, you should be fired’: Woman speaks out following report on I-95 mishandling
“I don't think we will ever do that drive again in the winter just because of what had happened," Travis said.
VIDEO: Henrico suspect arrested in connection to multiple attempted larcenies
A suspect is in custody after reportedly attempting to steal from multiple homes and vehicles in Henrico, according to police.
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
WTOP
DMV launches website to make visits easier in Virginia
A new website aims to help customers prepare for a visit to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. The website serves as a “one-stop reference page” for customers who want to complete their transactions at the DMV in a single visit, and lists the forms and documents required for in-person services.
Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Virginia and Their Locations
(vik173/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia was founded many years ago. Given its history of the horrific slave trade, civil war, and the aftermath of these events, it's no wonder the state has many haunted locations.
cbs19news
Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia
RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
WSET
Big ticket! Va. driver cited for speeding, clocked at 152 mph in 55 mph zone: VSP
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — A Norfolk, Va. driver was recently the recipient of a hefty speeding ticket, courtesy of Virginia State Police. Troopers cited the driver on I-64 for 152 miles per hour in a posted 55 mph zone. The agency tweeted out a partial photo of the ticket...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
If you see this bug in Virginia, environmentalists want you to kill it.
NORFOLK, Va. — Over the weekend, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation took to Facebook to warn people about a wild-looking bug called the spotted lanternfly. "If you see one of these, KILL IT... seriously," the environmental group wrote. The flying, spotted bug is originally from Asia, and is considered an...
Driver caught going 152 mph on I-64 in Norfolk
According to a social media post from state police, a trooper cited a driver in Norfolk for going 152 mph in a posted 55 mph on I-64.
WSET
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
virginialegacy.com
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
(VM) – Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
