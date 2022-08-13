Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
The Weather Channel
More Brutal Heat In Parts Of U.S. In August, Latest Outlook Shows
A large area from the Plains to the Northeast could see temperatures farthest above average. Temperatures along the West Coast will be near average in most areas. We are moving past the climatological hottest time of year in much of the U.S. August marks the final full month of summer,...
AccuWeather’s 2022 US fall forecast
Meteorological autumn is less than one month away and will bring everything from hurricanes to wildfires and even some snow, but AccuWeather meteorologists have condensed the seasonal outlook down to just one word. It has been a hot summer across the United States with the mercury frequently flirting with the...
Summer's a scorcher, but what's in store for fall?
Heat waves bringing triple-digit temperatures have moved all across the country over the last couple of months, and at times the scorching blanket has been downright oppressive. But meteorologists at Accuweather have good news.
Rain pours into some Las Vegas casinos and floods streets in the wettest monsoon season in a decade
Heavy rain poured into Las Vegas casinos and flooded streets Thursday night as the wettest monsoon season in a decade helps alleviate the West's severe drought -- but also causes significant damage.
