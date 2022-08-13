Read full article on original website
What is the likelihood Scott Peterson will get a new trial?
Legal analyst Lisa Green joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss what it would take for convicted killer Scott Peterson to be granted a new trial. “It’s not enough to point out that a juror made a mistake on a form… it has to have been almost intentional on her part. And then, significantly, that would have had to affect the outcome of this case,” she says.Aug. 11, 2022.
F This Guy: Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Gregory McMichael Begs For Life Sentence Leniency In Federal Hate Crimes Case
The audacity of caucasity is galling, to put it mildly. It’s high-key infuriating that people who have committed some of the most atrocious crimes in modern history believe that they should get a soft spot to land. That’s not how this works. Pardon, that’s not how any of this is supposed to work. The late great Paul Mooney is famous for coining the phrase “the complexion for the protection” but best believe there will be problems if that applies to this case…
Could Scott Peterson receive a new trial? A look at costs from his 2004 proceedings
The cost of a new trial for convicted murderer Scott Peterson – if granted – could be substantial for taxpayers, who already footed the hefty $2.64 million bill from his 2004 court proceedings, according to reports and experts. Scott Peterson, now 49, was in court with attorneys on...
‘A Paradigm Case for Sanctions’: Bob Dylan’s Attorneys Want Accuser’s Lawyers to Pay Up for ‘Brazen Discovery Misconduct’
Attorneys for music icon Bob Dylan are pursuing monetary sanctions against opposing counsel not long after a sexual abuse accuser’s lawsuit was dropped and dismissed with prejudice. The lawyers, in an Aug. 4 filing, referred to the matter at hand as a “paradigm case for sanctions,” particularly to “address...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
A lawyer for Ahmaud Arbery's killer says being sent to a Georgia prison would be a 'backdoor death sentence.' A judge disagreed.
A judge denied Travis McMichael's request to send him to a federal prison after his lawyer argued he'd die in a state facility.
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in harrowing letters from behind bars
Chris Watts described murdering his children 'more than once' in sick letters from his prison cell in Wisconsin. The murderer, 37, is currently serving five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three. The killer opened up about his crimes in...
Prominent Neurologist Convicted of Raping Patients Kills Himself in Lockup
A Manhattan neurologist convicted last month of raping and sexually abusing patients under his care died by suicide early Monday in a Rikers Island lockup.Dr. Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty on July 29 of forcing at least half a dozen women into sex acts by threatening, among other things, to withhold highly addictive painkillers he had prescribed.Cruciani’s lawyer, Frederick Sosinski, confirmed his client’s death in an email to The Daily Beast.“Ricardo’s attorneys and family are shocked and saddened beyond belief to have learned of his violent death while in city custody this morning,” Sosinski said.A New York City Fire...
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
For wrongfully convicted Black men, exoneration can be just as traumatizing as prison
When 56-year-old Herman Atkins went just about anywhere, he had a routine: stop at a convenience store when he left the house, look into the security camera, make a minor purchase like gum or a soda, and always secure a receipt. At home in Southern California, he would file the receipts in a folder and place it in a file cabinet.
Father accused of killing his two daughters before going on the run for 12 years finally faces trial
Jury selection for the trial of a father accused of “honour killing” his two daughters is set to begin Monday. Prosecutors said that nearly fifteen years after the gruesome killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, their father, 65-year-old Yaser Said, will face justice for their killings, as per Fort Worth Star-Telegram.On New Year’s Eve 2008, Mr Said drove the girls to a hotel parking lot in Irving, Texas, and allegedly shot them multiple times inside his taxicab, court documents show. One of the girls, later determined by the FBI to be Sarah, called 911 and...
Met denies racism after black man ‘choked’ in illegal stop and search
The Metropolitan police force is facing a fresh allegation of racism after a black man walking his dog claimed he was choked for 90 seconds in a headlock before being taken back to a police station and strip-searched. Following a decade-long legal battle for justice, the Met last month accepted...
Inside Manson family ranch where cult leader was found hiding in bathroom cabinet by cops after ‘helter skelter’ murders
MONDAY marks 53 years since a series of brutal murders left pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people dead. Charles Manson - who orchestrated the killings - sent his followers to butcher some of Los Angeles' rich and famous in what prosecutors said was a bid to trigger a race war.
Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing
The murder of Pennsylvania teenager Lindy Sue Biechler has been shrouded in mystery for almost 50 years after she was stabbed 19 times and sexually assaulted in 1975. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how a huge break in the case was due to modern DNA testing and a coffee cup.July 20, 2022.
Father and Son Sentenced to Life in Prison For Federal Hate Crimes in Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Two men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood were sentenced on Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Brunswick, Georgia....
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JonBenet Ramsey case: father to pursue legal action if Colorado ignores request for independent DNA testing
FIRST ON FOX - John Ramsey, father of JonBenet Ramsey, plans to pursue legal action if the Colorado government ignores his petition to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing on evidence in his 6-year-old daughter's 1996 murder case. Ramsey said he will likely submit the petition, which has...
