Tulsa Hosts Career Expo To Fill 200 City Job Openings
For the first time in decades, the City of Tulsa held a career expo on Aug. 17 in hopes of filling 200 job openings. Applicants had the chance to go from booth to booth, talking to leaders of each department and even see some of the equipment they would be using.
Freshmen Begin To Move Onto Campus At University Of Tulsa
The freshmen class at the University of Tulsa moved into campus on Wednesday. Classes start on Monday and TU's President said the university has about 3,500 students this year, which puts them back to pre-pandemic numbers. You know the saying 'go big or go home,' right? Well, TU went big...
Tulsa Church Hosts Appreciation Dinner For First Responders
Tulsa law enforcement and first responders were invited to an appreciation dinner tonight hosted by Crosstown Church of Christ. "First responders mean a lot to us because they keep us safe, they keep us healthy. They look out for us, they put themselves first. And so that's why we're doing this, because we want to serve those who serve us," said Marcus Elliott, Preacher.
Official Poster For 42nd Annual Bluegrass, Chili Festival Unveiled
The City of Wagoner unveiled the official poster for the 42nd annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival Wednesday. The free and family-friendly event runs on September 9th and 10th in downtown Wagoner with a variety of events. Organizers say three entertainment stages, an antique tractor show, and chili cookoffs will keep you busy.
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell Addresses Jenks Chamber About Oklahoma's Workforce
Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell says he's concerned about the amount of young talent leaving Oklahoma for other states. Pinnell spoke to the Jenks Chamber on Wednesday afternoon. Pinnell said businesses should be working on ways to attract Gen-Z workers right now. "Far too often, we graduate them from these great...
Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later
Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
Firefighters Battle Overnight Building Fire In Tulsa
Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight fire that broke out at the AllTech Communications building on Thursday. Crews responded to the scene near South 28th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard at around 10 p.m. According to firefighters, the blaze started after a nearby dead tree,...
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17
The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
Bartlesville To Receive $1 Million Settlement From Distributors For Opioid Crisis
The city of Bartlesville will get a $1 million settlement payment from three opioid distributors for their role in Oklahoma's opioid crisis. Bartlesville city councilors voted to participate in the "Oklahoma Opioid Distributor Settlement," giving the city about $1-million of the $22-million to be shared among Oklahoma cities and counties.
New Semester Kicks Off As Jenks Public Schools Students Return To Class
Students and teachers in Jenks will return to the classroom on Thursday morning as the new school year gets underway. The first school bell rings for 5th and 6th-grade students at 7:45 a.m. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. for all elementary students and 9:15 a.m. for all secondary students.
Thieves Steal $10,000 Worth Of Copper Piping From Construction Site In Pawhuska
Osage Nation Police are looking for the people who stole $10,000 worth of copper piping from a construction site at the tribe's casino in Pawhuska. According to officers, the thieves also stole an additional $4,000 worth of equipment from the same site. Authorities ask anyone with information about who is...
Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
2 Injured In Shooting Near Tulsa Apartment Complex, Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after two people suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 7:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in front of the apartment complex with gunshot...
17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody
--- Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett. The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road. Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the...
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
Mom Left With Questions After 4-Year-Old Is Attacked By Dog Near Oakhurst
A mom is sharing her frustration after her four-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Creek County. It's a tricky situation. The mom said nobody has come forward to claim ownership of the dog and it happened outside of the nearest Animal Shelter's jurisdiction. That leaves her to wonder...
