Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Tulsa Hosts Career Expo To Fill 200 City Job Openings

For the first time in decades, the City of Tulsa held a career expo on Aug. 17 in hopes of filling 200 job openings. Applicants had the chance to go from booth to booth, talking to leaders of each department and even see some of the equipment they would be using.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Freshmen Begin To Move Onto Campus At University Of Tulsa

The freshmen class at the University of Tulsa moved into campus on Wednesday. Classes start on Monday and TU's President said the university has about 3,500 students this year, which puts them back to pre-pandemic numbers. You know the saying 'go big or go home,' right? Well, TU went big...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Church Hosts Appreciation Dinner For First Responders

Tulsa law enforcement and first responders were invited to an appreciation dinner tonight hosted by Crosstown Church of Christ. "First responders mean a lot to us because they keep us safe, they keep us healthy. They look out for us, they put themselves first. And so that's why we're doing this, because we want to serve those who serve us," said Marcus Elliott, Preacher.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Official Poster For 42nd Annual Bluegrass, Chili Festival Unveiled

The City of Wagoner unveiled the official poster for the 42nd annual Bluegrass and Chili Festival Wednesday. The free and family-friendly event runs on September 9th and 10th in downtown Wagoner with a variety of events. Organizers say three entertainment stages, an antique tractor show, and chili cookoffs will keep you busy.
WAGONER, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
news9.com

Skiatook Teen Reflects On Lake Tubing Accident One Year Later

Life is getting back to normal for a Skiatook teenager who was hurt in a tubing accident last summer that caused her to lose her ability to walk and see. Kaylee Johansen says there were times in the past year she didn't think she could make it through, but it was the support of so many people that helped her get there.
SKIATOOK, OK
news9.com

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Overnight Building Fire In Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an overnight fire that broke out at the AllTech Communications building on Thursday. Crews responded to the scene near South 28th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard at around 10 p.m. According to firefighters, the blaze started after a nearby dead tree,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Okmulgee County Disaster Recovery Center To Close Aug. 17

The final day for Oklahoma residents to visit the joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Okmulgee County is Wednesday, Aug. 17. The DRC was opened to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. Oklahoma residents can still visit other DRCs for assistance....
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

New Semester Kicks Off As Jenks Public Schools Students Return To Class

Students and teachers in Jenks will return to the classroom on Thursday morning as the new school year gets underway. The first school bell rings for 5th and 6th-grade students at 7:45 a.m. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. for all elementary students and 9:15 a.m. for all secondary students.
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Shooting Teen At Tulsa Apartment Complex Arrested

Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of shooting a rival gang member at an apartment complex in June of 2022. Investigators say they connected 21-year-old Quijahn Herrion to the shooting. According to investigators, a 14-year-old victim was shot in both legs at the Savanna Landing Apartments on June 14th. Investigators...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Injured In Shooting Near Tulsa Apartment Complex, Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway after two people suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. According to police, the shooting happened at the Savanna Landing apartments near 61st and Peoria around 7:30 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims in front of the apartment complex with gunshot...
TULSA, OK

