The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
LADbible

A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development

Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
Distractify

When Will 'Elvis' Be on HBO Max? Bad News for Luhrmann Fans

The latest Baz Luhrmann epic to hit film screens is Elvis, a biopic about the life and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular character in an impressive embodiment of Presley. For those who didn't have the chance to see Elvis in theaters, here's everything we know about when Elvis will be on HBO Max.
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Deadline

Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
Collider

'A Confederacy of Dunces' Is the Most Cursed Unmade Movie Adaptation

The novel A Confederacy of Dunces has never had an easy existence. The text wouldn’t have even seen the light of day if the mother of its author, John Kennedy Toole, hadn’t stumbled upon the manuscript after Toole’s suicide. More than a decade later, Dunces was finally published and became a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit. Its struggles to make it to bookshelves provided an eerie harbinger of the enormous and downright tragic challenges that have plagued any prospective film adaptation of this material.
The Hollywood Reporter

Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt has joined actor Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch in the stuntman action drama The Fall Guy for Universal. The forthcoming movie is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name. Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer whose output ranged from Battlestar Galactica to Magnum P.I, and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.   More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kung Fu Panda 4' Sets 2024 ReleaseHow 'Bullet Train' Director David Leitch Went From Brad Pitt's Stuntman to Brad Pitt's...
Polygon

John Wick prequel show set to debut on Peacock in 2023

The John Wick prequel series is set to launch in 2023, on the NBC subscription service, Peacock. The Continental, a three-part series set in the Continental Hotel, was originally set to launch on Starz. Peacock has since acquired the series along with the rights to the John Wick trilogy. The...
