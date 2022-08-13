Read full article on original website
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
A remake of The Wizard of Oz is in development
Hollywood is once again following the Yellow Brick Road, as the beloved 1939 film The Wizard of Oz is being remade. The Warner Bros. film is set to be a modern retelling of the classic and will be directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Barris' Khalabo Ink Society will be...
When Will 'Elvis' Be on HBO Max? Bad News for Luhrmann Fans
The latest Baz Luhrmann epic to hit film screens is Elvis, a biopic about the life and legacy of the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis stars Austin Butler as the titular character in an impressive embodiment of Presley. For those who didn't have the chance to see Elvis in theaters, here's everything we know about when Elvis will be on HBO Max.
Kenya Barris to Write and Direct ‘Wizard of Oz’ Remake at Warner Bros.
Kenya Barris will write and direct a remake of “The Wizard of Oz” for Warner Bros., an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. The film will be a reimagining of the 1939 masterpiece starring Judy Garland and specifically Frank L. Baum’s original book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Tyler Perry Talks Still Having A Stigma In Hollywood After Some Big Names Turned Down His Latest Movie
After big names turned down his latest movie, Tyler Perry talks about how he feels about having a stigma in Hollywood.
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Keanu Reeves To Star In ‘Devil In The White City;’ Hulu Gives Limited Series Order To Adaptation Of Erik Larson Bestseller
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Keanu Reeves will star in the long-gestating adaptation of Erik Larson’s Devil in the White City for Hulu. The streamer today announced a limited series order for the drama, which tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious “Murder Castle” built in the Fair’s shadow. This marks Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role. He will also serve as an executive...
Academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather, who refused an Oscar on Marlon Brando's behalf
Almost 50 years after Littlefeather refused Brando's Oscar for "The Godfather" at the 1973 ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will formally apologize to her for the mistreatment she experienced during her speech and in the years to follow.
'A Confederacy of Dunces' Is the Most Cursed Unmade Movie Adaptation
The novel A Confederacy of Dunces has never had an easy existence. The text wouldn’t have even seen the light of day if the mother of its author, John Kennedy Toole, hadn’t stumbled upon the manuscript after Toole’s suicide. More than a decade later, Dunces was finally published and became a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit. Its struggles to make it to bookshelves provided an eerie harbinger of the enormous and downright tragic challenges that have plagued any prospective film adaptation of this material.
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tears into Warner Bros. for scrapping 'Batgirl' instead of 'The Flash': 'In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem'
"The Flash" movie is facing controversy over its star Ezra Miller, who has been arrested twice this year.
Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’
Emily Blunt has joined actor Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch in the stuntman action drama The Fall Guy for Universal. The forthcoming movie is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name. Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer whose output ranged from Battlestar Galactica to Magnum P.I, and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Kung Fu Panda 4' Sets 2024 ReleaseHow 'Bullet Train' Director David Leitch Went From Brad Pitt's Stuntman to Brad Pitt's...
Anne Heche's son mourns mother: 'We have lost a bright light'
Anne Heche's son paid tribute to his mother Friday, saying the family had lost "a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend."
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
John Wick prequel show set to debut on Peacock in 2023
The John Wick prequel series is set to launch in 2023, on the NBC subscription service, Peacock. The Continental, a three-part series set in the Continental Hotel, was originally set to launch on Starz. Peacock has since acquired the series along with the rights to the John Wick trilogy. The...
Steve Grimmett, frontman of metal band Grim Reaper, dies aged 62
Part of the new wave of British heavy metal, Grim Reaper formed in 1979, with Grimmett joining in 1982
