Read full article on original website
Related
Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover. Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account. “Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
High salinity found in European river after fish die-off
Laboratory tests following a mass dying off of fish detected high levels of salinity but no mercury in waters of Central Europe's Oder River, Poland’s environment minister said Saturday.Anna Moskwa, the minister of climate and environment, said analyses of river samples taken in both Poland and Germany revealed the elevated salt levels. Comprehensive toxicology studies are still underway in Poland, she said.Writing on Twitter, Moskwa said test results transmitted from Germany had so far not shown a high presence of mercury.The Oder River runs from the Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, and along the border between Poland and...
What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens
WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Laboratory tests following a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River detected high levels of salinity but no mercury poisoning its waters, Poland's environment minister said Saturday as the mystery continued as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. Anna...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode
Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wedding party tragedy as 20 women drown when overcrowded boat carrying guests capsizes while crossing river in Pakistan
At least 20 people drowned and another 30 were missing on Monday after a boat capsized in a river in central Pakistan, officials said. Most of those dead and missing are women and children, local reports said. The boat was carrying more than 100 people when it capsized. The overloaded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Locals Capture 26-Foot Monster Crocodile That Ate Fisherman Alive After a Three-Day Hunt in Indonesia
A 26-foot crocodile was captured by locals in Indonesia after it ate a fisherman alive last week. The villagers found the remains of 45-year-old Samul Bahri from the crocodile's stomach. In a case of an unprovoked attack, it has been reported that the wild animal stalked the fisherman first before...
PETS・
'My God what have we done': Original logbook revealing 'Enola Gay' co-pilot's tragic words after nuclear bomb was dropped on Hiroshima in 1945 sells for £450,000
A logbook featuring a first-hand account of the nuclear attack on the Japanese city of Hiroshima at the end of the Second World War has sold for more than £450,000. The devastating attack on the city in August 1945 caused the deaths of up to 130,000 Japanese men, women and children.
Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string
A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
natureworldnews.com
Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia
A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Ukrainian Secret Agents Are Scaring the Kremlin Shitless With Deadly Explosions and Covert Poison Ops
Ukrainian saboteurs and special forces are said to be causing chaos against Russian targets behind enemy lines—with their most spectacular operation to date going off with a bang Tuesday. After a series of explosions ripped through a Russian air base on the occupied Crimean peninsula, the Russian defense ministry...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help
A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0