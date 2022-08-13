ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Poland: 'Huge' amounts of chemical waste dumped into river

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Friday that “huge amounts of chemical waste” were probably dumped intentionally into the Oder River, which runs along the border with Germany, causing environmental damage so severe it will take the river years to recover. Tons of dead fish have been seen floating or washed ashore on the Oder’s banks over the past two weeks but the issue only erupted into a major scandal late this week. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, whose government is under pressure for its handling of what appears to be a major environmental catastrophe, vowed that Polish authorities would hold the perpetrators to account. “Huge amounts of chemical waste were probably dumped in the Oder River with full awareness of the risks and consequences,” he said in a video on Facebook. “We will not let this matter go. We will not rest until the guilty are severely punished.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

High salinity found in European river after fish die-off

Laboratory tests following a mass dying off of fish detected high levels of salinity but no mercury in waters of Central Europe's Oder River, Poland’s environment minister said Saturday.Anna Moskwa, the minister of climate and environment, said analyses of river samples taken in both Poland and Germany revealed the elevated salt levels. Comprehensive toxicology studies are still underway in Poland, she said.Writing on Twitter, Moskwa said test results transmitted from Germany had so far not shown a high presence of mercury.The Oder River runs from the Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, and along the border between Poland and...
WORLD
960 The Ref

What killed tons of fish in European river? Mystery deepens

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Laboratory tests following a mass die-off of fish in the Oder River detected high levels of salinity but no mercury poisoning its waters, Poland's environment minister said Saturday as the mystery continued as to what killed tons of fish in Central Europe. Anna...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack

A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Dead Fish#Rbb#Polsat News#Polish Waters#Germans
The Independent

Biker killed in freak accident after throat slit by glass-coated kite string

A biker in India died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string while he was on his way to his sister’s home to celebrate the Hindu festival of Rakhi. The Delhi-based man, Vipin Kumar, 35, was on his way to his sister’s house on Thursday when a sharp string — commonly known as the Chinese synthetic manja — struck his neck.Kumar was driving his motorcycle on the Shastri Park flyover when the incident took place. Soon after he was struck, his wife got him to the trauma centre at Civil Lines where the doctors declared him dead...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
ACCIDENTS
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy