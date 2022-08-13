Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita Durairaj
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NC State ranked 13th in preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Raleigh, N.C. — The NC State Wolfpack football team is ranked 13th in the country during the Monday release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. It marks the fifth time in school history that the team was ranked in the preseason AP Poll. The last time the Wolfpack...
goduke.com
Duke Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
DURHAM – Duke held its first scrimmage of preseason fall camp Sunday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils ran over 100 plays in addition to working on special teams and two-minute drills. After their 11th practice of the year, senior offensive lineman Jacob Monk and junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson addressed the media.
goduke.com
Duke Set for Scrimmage with VCU
DURHAM – The 2022 Duke field hockey season is just around the corner. The Blue Devils capped their fourth day of preseason training and get their first taste of competition on the new state-of-the-art turf with an exhibition against VCU Sunday, Aug. 14. Duke hosts the Rams Sunday for...
dukebasketballreport.com
Is Bobby Hurley’s Assist Record Eternal?
Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
packinsider.com
Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt take over NC State’s Instagram for the Day
A couple of days ago, Terquavion Smith and Greg Gantt were handed the camera to show State fans just what gameday is like through the player’s eyes. The guys chronicle a day in the Bahamas as they participate in walkthroughs, downtime at the hotel and pregame shootaround.
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
jocoreport.com
Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup
SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
nccu.edu
NCCU Alumnus and P-Valley Series Star J. Alphonse Nicholson to Open 2022 Rock the Lyceum on Aug. 16
The North Carolina Central University Rock the Lyceum lecture series returns for the 2022-2023 academic year with Eagle alumnus and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events welcoming students to campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the event hall of the NCCU Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
tornadopix.com
KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new home community in Durham, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
Raleigh couple shares special connection after iconic Arby's sign comes down on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, N.C. — The iconic, lighted Arby’s sign on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh disappeared in early July, and since that time, people have made dozens of social media posts to pay homage to what was once a Raleigh landmark. Of all of those posts, perhaps Julia and Matthew...
wunc.org
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday
The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
