Durham, NC

WRAL News

NC State ranked 13th in preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Raleigh, N.C. — The NC State Wolfpack football team is ranked 13th in the country during the Monday release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. It marks the fifth time in school history that the team was ranked in the preseason AP Poll. The last time the Wolfpack...
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Duke Holds First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

DURHAM – Duke held its first scrimmage of preseason fall camp Sunday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils ran over 100 plays in addition to working on special teams and two-minute drills. After their 11th practice of the year, senior offensive lineman Jacob Monk and junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson addressed the media.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Set for Scrimmage with VCU

DURHAM – The 2022 Duke field hockey season is just around the corner. The Blue Devils capped their fourth day of preseason training and get their first taste of competition on the new state-of-the-art turf with an exhibition against VCU Sunday, Aug. 14. Duke hosts the Rams Sunday for...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Is Bobby Hurley's Assist Record Eternal?

Bobby Hurley played at Duke from 1989-1993 and during his time in Durham, he racked up 1,076 assists. That record may be unbreakable for several reasons. First, the obvious: talented players don’t stay for four years very often anymore. But secondly, Hurley played for five seasons. Well, not literally....
DURHAM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup

SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
SELMA, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Alumnus and P-Valley Series Star J. Alphonse Nicholson to Open 2022 Rock the Lyceum on Aug. 16

The North Carolina Central University Rock the Lyceum lecture series returns for the 2022-2023 academic year with Eagle alumnus and actor J. Alphonse Nicholson on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., as part of the university’s Eagle Mania events welcoming students to campus. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the event hall of the NCCU Student Center at 500 Nelson St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.   
tornadopix.com

KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new home community in Durham, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man rushed to hospital from Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
DURHAM, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Raleigh Holding Gun Buy Back Event Saturday

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buy Back Event on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610.     The purpose of this event is to demonstrate the commitment of the City […]
RALEIGH, NC

