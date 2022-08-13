Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal to compete at Western & Southern Open

The world’s top tennis players, including Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Rafael Nadal and Coco Gauff are in Ohio this week for the Western & Southern Open in Mason.

The tennis tournament started Saturday with qualifying rounds, and Ohio will be well represented in the tournament.

“Peyton Stearns, right from Mason, Ohio is going to have a wild card, Caty McNally from Madeira and then J.J. Wolf from Cincinnati as well, so three locals playing in the tournament,” said Tournament Director Eric Butorac.

Butorac added the Western & Southern Open is a favorite among the athletes.

“The thing that makes us the most special is the access to the players. You know here in Cincinnati they’re relaxed, they’ve got their guard down, they love signing autographs, taking photos.,” he said.

CEO Katie Haas said fans are on property for an average of six hours. Haas added there will be food and drinks on the Top Deck and throughout the property.

“So, we want to make a more holistic experience for them so when they go home they go 'oh my gosh, it was like a food festival, a wine festival, shopping and oh great tennis',” Haas said.

There will also be some new fan experiences for people to enjoy.

“We’ve got a new area called the grand courtyard where people can get up close and personal," Butaroc said. "We’ll have interviews in their autograph signings, lots of just fun stuff in there that’s not tennis related as well."

Practices will be happening all over the grounds. For the first time, there will be a college showcase Sunday. Some of the colleges that are participating include Xavier University, Ohio State University, University of Kentucky, and University of Louisville.

Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, is set to play Monday night against 19-year-old Emma Raducanu who won last year’s U.S Open.

