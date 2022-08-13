ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IronBirds ride arm of Povich, big bats to 10-0 victory over Hudson Valley

By Randy McRoberts, Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
Billy Cook has hit three home runs and drove in six runs in two Aberdeen wins. Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Aberdeen pitcher Cade Povich was sharp in a second straight start and the IronBirds’ offense came alive Friday night in a 10-0 victory over host Hudson Valley in High-A South Atlantic League play.

Game five of the series is set for Saturday evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Povich (2-0), who the Orioles acquired from the Minnesota Twins in the trade of All-Star closer Jorge López earlier this month, allowed just three hits and two walks in six innings while striking out seven.

Reliever Jean Pinto pitched the final three innings, allowing a hit and walk while striking out two.

Aberdeen (64-41 overall, 21-18 second half) scored in five different innings and added multiple runs in four.

Billy Cook (3-for-5) led the way with a double, home run and two RBIs. Darell Hernaiz (two hits) tripled and drove in two, while Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, also tripled and drove in two.

Collin Burns added two hits, including a double and RBI, while Davis Tavarez (double) and TT Bowens each had an RBI.

