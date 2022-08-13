Read full article on original website
UNK students, ex-Hub intern, win state broadcasting awards
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney students won first place in three categories during the Nebraska Broadcasters Association’s annual Pinnacle Awards competition. Presented Wednesday at Embassy Suites in Lincoln, the awards recognize and encourage excellence in broadcasting and service to the community by Nebraska radio and television stations.
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
UNK’s Vail recognized by Agricultural History Society
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member David Vail has earned the James C. Giesen Teaching Excellence Award in Agricultural and Rural History. An employee at UNK since 2016, Vail was recognized at the Agricultural History Society’s recent meeting in Stavanger, Norway. An associate professor of...
Photos: The Wall That Heals, final night
The 37th Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Reunion hosted the traveling exhibit, The Wall That Heals, at Patriot Park in Kearney Thursday through Sunday. The wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Seniors key to Kearney High softball success this season
KEARNEY — Kearney High has a lot of new roles on its softball team to fill after losing eight seniors to graduation, but coach Chelsey Jacobitz and the Bearcats hope for it to be a retooling, rather than a rebuilding year. “We had a really great summer, great attempts...
Diaper Depot: Kearney church provides free diapers to those in need
KEARNEY — As Pam Hill listened to a sermon at a First Baptist Church worship service five or six years ago, she heard the pastor encourage her to be a disciple of God. Prior to the sermon, the church had shown a video about the Diaper Depot at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff, where diapers were given away once a month to anyone who needs them, no questions asked.
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
Kearney Public Schools celebrating 150 years educating students
KEARNEY — With the start of a new school year, Kearney Public Schools will be celebrating it’s 150th year in the community. The celebratory year will be led by the school’s new superintendent, Jason Mundorf. “It is an honor to be the superintendent for the 150th year...
Shelton seniors have seen all forms of football; 6-man next on slate
SHELTON — The Shelton Bulldogs are back. After two years of a cooperative agreement with Wood River, Shelton returns this fall as an independent team, completing a rare football career for the Bulldog seniors. Shelton will play six-man this year after two years of 11-man with Wood River. Before...
KSNB Local4
Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders
As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
Bryant Elementary receives $9,500 grant from Bayer Fund
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools recently announced that Bryant Elementary received a grant for $9,500 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) equipment. “This grant will allow our school to upgrade our STEM Days with added equipment,” said Bryant Principal Dustin Mitchell....
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
2-A-Days: Near-miss fuels Ansley/Litchfield football team
The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans needed to make one more play to make the Class D2 semifinals last year. It left a sour taste in the mouths of the Spartans and was also the last game for a number of seniors. Seventh-year head coach Kurt Kulhanek said his team will have “lots...
A hot ride in the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department's century-old truck
KEARNEY — Sam Fern-Reeh is just five years old, and he’s already had a ride in a fire truck. Sam’s eyes lit up last Friday as Kearney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jeremy Feusner gave him a black plastic fireman’s hat and helped him climb up into the front seat of a 1922 American LaFrance pumper so that he could go for a ride.
Stapleton bans abortion, Curtis sends abortion ban to November ballot
STAPLETON AND CURTIS, Neb. (KNOP) - On Wednesday two municipalities in Nebraska considered ordinances which would make performing an abortion or aiding and abetting an abortion illegal within their city limits. The ordinances before the Stapleton Village Board in Logan County and the Curtis City Council in Frontier County were...
2-A-Days: Amherst girls seek third straight trip to state volleyball
AMHERST — The Amherst volleyball team hangs on the edge of doing something the Broncos have never done before — qualify for the state tournament three years in a row. With six returning starters and a total of 12 returning letter winners, the Broncos appear poised to take the next step after posting a 24-7 record last year.
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
WOWT
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
