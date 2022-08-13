ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Rolando

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og03v_0hG65By400

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Aug. 13-14 is Rolando, a year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society .

Rolando came to the shelter as a stray, according to spokeswoman Kathy Robinson, who said he “loves everybody,” does well on walks and enjoys riding in the car.

Rolando is one of many animals available for adoption as the shelter prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary gala and fundraiser on Sept. 8. The event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Dune Golf and Beach Club.

The gala will feature food, drinks, dancing, and a silent auction, which will include 2023 VIP wristbands for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Fest; tickets to the 2023 Monday After the Masters event; a custom-made Ash Hoffman jewelry piece; Carolina Panthers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers tickets; a 20-year-old bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and more.

All money raised during the event will be used to help fund a new shelter for the humane society, which continues to temporarily house cats and dogs at separate locations. Dogs are located at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, while cats are located off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway.

In the meantime, now is the perfect time to adopt or foster a pet, Robinson said.

“We have so many dogs and cats that we need to have either fostered or adopted, preferably adopted, but fosters are great, too.” Robinson said. “So if anybody wants to do that, that would be an excellent thing to do if you have a few spare, you know, hours a day to come volunteer. … We could use all the help we can get to get these beautiful dogs and cats a new home.”

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.

