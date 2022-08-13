Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
knopnews2.com
Single-engine airplane lands on county roadway near Kearney after mechanical issues
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A single-engine airplane experiencing mechanical issues landed on a county roadway near Kearney on Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call of an airplane on a county roadway south of E. 92nd Street and N. Avenue, northwest of Kearney at around 3:57 p.m. According...
Sand Hills Express
Vehicle Accident Near Callaway & Structure Fire in Arcadia on Monday 8/15
CALLAWAY – At approximately 10:08 a.m. on Monday, August 15 a vehicle accident on Road 419 and Highway 40 was reported west of Callaway. A passenger was transported to the hospital in an individual vehicle rather than an ambulance. Crews from Callaway and surrounding towns were on the scene. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office reported that the accident occurred on private property.
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Denver Air Connection to provide air service in Kearney
City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced today that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on November 1, 2022. Denver Air Connection will operate 50 passenger regional...
NebraskaTV
Teen arrested, another taken to juvenile facility after burglarizing GI garage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Iowa man was arrested and another teen was taken to a juvenile facility after they allegedly broke into a garage and were later found with stolen cards. Rudolfo Penaflor Jr., 18, was arrested for burglary. A 15-year-old male was taken to a juvenile detention...
WOWT
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
knopnews2.com
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
KSNB Local4
Praise on the Plaza in Grand Island
The event ran from August 11-14 in Kearney. The event is Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. at CASA in Hastings.
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Univ. of Nebraska Medical Center continues partnership with Special Olympics
News Release University of Nebraska Medical Center. UNMC nursing and allied health students, faculty in Kearney offer free screenings Sept. 10 for Special Olympics athletes. Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Kearney Hub
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25
Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
Kearney Hub
Kearney man faces prison time for kicking man in the head
KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of kicking a man in the head and causing him to be hospitalized. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County Court to felony first-degree assault of the man in the early morning hours of Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Fourth Street. In exchange for his plea, the Buffalo County Attorney’s office agreed to not ask for more than 15 years in prison for McFarland at the time of sentencing.
doniphanherald.com
Wilcox community raises more than $200,000 for family of man who died in farm accident
WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in more than $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
KSNB Local4
Terms of settlement agreement between teachers and GI public schools revealed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Seven teachers formerly classified as substitutes are getting one-time back pay and will be considered full-time employees going forward if they continue to work for the district. That was the substance of an agreement settling a lawsuit filed in January by the Grand Island Education...
