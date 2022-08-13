Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
American Airlines stopped a family from boarding a flight after they said their daughter had special needs
The couple and their 13-year-old daughter were traveling from Orlando to Richmond via Charlotte and were not grouped together on a connecting flight.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
Restaurant gets rid of plant-based dishes after losing patience with 'holier than thou' vegans
A restaurant has ditched its plant-based dishes from its menu after losing patience with ‘holier than thou’ vegans. The Kitchen at London House on the Isle of Wight took to Facebook on Thursday to defend its choice not to cater to those following a plant-based diet, after previously adapting its menu to suit vegans.
The Best Camping Cookware, According To Experts
Pick up these outdoor cooking essentials before your next journey into the wilderness.
Eater
Gwyneth Paltrow Goopifies the LA Pizza Game With Gluten-Free Square Pies
The Goop-ification of Los Angeles continues: Gwyneth Paltrow’s ghost kitchen empire is expanding with a new gluten-free pizza and pasta operation called Goop Superfina, now available for delivery or pickup in Studio City and launching in Santa Monica on August 31. Goop Superfina joins its brethren Goop Kitchen, known for its salads and bowls, and Goop Rotisserie, which offers rotisserie chicken and elevated side dishes. Like the two concepts that came before it, Superfina is headed up on the culinary side by Per Se and the Restaurant at Meadowood alum Kim Floresca.
Adventurous eaters only: 4 restaurants with funky foods
Ever had sushi delivered to you on a conveyor belt or tried Ukrainian borsch? If you're looking for a restaurant that shakes up your dinner, try one of these newly-opened options. A post shared by Kura Revolving Sushi Bar (@kurasushi_usa) For a fun, interactive twist on your typical sushi dinner, head to Kura Revolving Sushi Bar. Upon sitting down, you’ll have a conveyor belt to one side, where you can pluck whichever plate piques your interest, or a screen that allows you to order plates a la carte. You’ll pay by the plate, which tends to be less than a few dollars each, and win prizes if you hit the right milestones.
EatingWell
How to Store Bread
If we could have it our way, we'd be living in a quaint French village where we could walk to the neighborhood boulangerie and buy fresh bread daily. But, alas, the reality for most of us is that we're lucky if we snag the good sourdough during our weekly trip to the grocery store.
HGTV
How to Make a Vegan Buddha Bowl Buffet
Buddha bowls are a great idea if you want guests to "make" their own meals. The following recipe offers a variety of ingredients you can offer for either lunch, dinner or a potluck party. Serve the bowls cold or warm, and don’t be afraid to experiment when it comes to the toppings. If you have pescatarian guests, add fish to your list of proteins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for fresh sweetcorn polenta with greens and hazelnuts
I’ve been thinking about the Green Giant recently and how much he’s done to inform people’s relationship with sweetcorn. I’m not suggesting that tinned sweetcorn is bad at all, just that most of us in Britain grew up eating it rather than fresh – and there aren’t many vegetables for which that is the case. Fresh corn is a different beast: it is milkier, starchier, silkier and more savoury (or modestly sweet) when cooked. When pureed like this, it turns into a rich, decadent base and a perfect partner for some seasonal pals, such as peas, chard and tomatoes dressed with a little vinegar and oil.
Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad
Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad/Gin Lee. Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad. If you can't afford beef, or don't like meat in general, here are a couple of meatless alternatives for you. The Mexican style refried bean burgers are pretty simple to make and they're also delicious when used in a Mexican salad. Plus, there are alternative ways to use bean burgers as well. I will be listing those alternative options at the end of my article.
Food Beast
Watch a Michelin-Trained Chef Turn Jollibee Into a Gourmet Meal
For a Michelin-trained chef the likes of Loic Sany, it's certain that whatever meal he prepares for you will wind up as a top notch experience. But can Chef Sany's skills help him transform fast food into a gourmet meal? I'm betting that the former Chopped finalist will see it as par for the course.
Vegan Mushroom Meatloaf
This protein-packed meatless loaf will quickly become a dinnertime favorite. It’s firm, not mushy or dry, and bursts with umami flavor — and we didn’t even use any mock meats. The vegan loaf is equally terrific topped with a shiny layer of ketchup glaze or smothered in gravy. Plus, leftovers make fantastic sandwiches.
Vegan Pad Thai: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Vegan Pad Thai recipe is quick and easy to make. And it is surprisingly reminiscent of that which you’d find at a restaurant—except it’s healthier and far more budget-friendly. This recipe will make enough to fill two hungry bellies. This recipe can be prepared in just...
