Kearney Hub
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Kearney Hub
Kearney preschool families receive surprise gifts at Back to School Night
KEARNEY — At Kearney Public Schools Bright Futures, families are receiving a grand surprise to welcome them back to school. Healthy Blue (Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance) has donated funds to provide families with all kinds of goodies: cereal, laundry soap, paper towels, diapers, shampoo, toilet paper and much more.
MPCC/UNK announce two-plus-two business pathway
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Business students at Mid-Plains Community College have a new option for transferring into the university system. MPCC and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have partnered on a two-plus-two business pathway program. The program allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Business at Mid-Plains...
KSNB Local4
Vietnam Veterans reunite for a time of healing
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Vietnam War was a very turbulent time in the history of the United States. From being an extremely controversial conflict, to the poor response of some Americans when the military members returned home. The war took its toll on those who fought so bravely. But...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools celebrating 150 years educating students
KEARNEY — With the start of a new school year, Kearney Public Schools will be celebrating it’s 150th year in the community. The celebratory year will be led by the school’s new superintendent, Jason Mundorf. “It is an honor to be the superintendent for the 150th year...
Kearney Hub
Shelton seniors have seen all forms of football; 6-man next on slate
SHELTON — The Shelton Bulldogs are back. After two years of a cooperative agreement with Wood River, Shelton returns this fall as an independent team, completing a rare football career for the Bulldog seniors. Shelton will play six-man this year after two years of 11-man with Wood River. Before...
klin.com
Nebraska State Fair Announce New Foods For 2022
The Nebraska State Fair is out with their sweet and savory food items that will be available at this year’s event. Marketing Director Ray Massie tells KLIN News Hall Family Foods is back with a new item that is sure to please. He says, “The OMG Chicken Sandwich. Now, this is a chicken breast, lightly battered, covered in sugar-coated corn flakes, fried to golden brown and topped with bacon. It is then served on a glazed donut.”
Aurora man claims 6th Nebraska Lottery Truck$ & Buck$ Truck
Matt Mildenstein of Aurora is the sixth winner of a 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck in the 27th edition of the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game. Mildenstein purchased his winning Truck$ & Buck$ ticket at Pump & Pantry #07 at 1304...
$85M medical school at U of Nebraska at Kearney to open in '25
Construction of an $85 million rural medical school at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus is expected to begin in the fall of 2023 and open two years later. Thursday, the University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved details such as the construction budget and program statement for that second phase of the UNK-University of Nebraska Medical Center health science education complex.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: I-80 westbound near Kearney back open after vehicle fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — Update:. I-80 westbound is now back open near Kearney, according to Nebraska 511. Westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney is closed at Exit 275 due to a vehicle fire Monday evening. According to Nebraska 511, all westbound traffic must exit. The fire is also causing reduced visibility.
NebraskaTV
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
News Channel Nebraska
Mechanical issue listed as cause of Saturday power outage in Kearney
KEARNEY, NE — Officials say a mechanical issue is to blame for an outage that knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers on Saturday. Nebraska Public Power District says the issue happened with a piece of equipment at a substation on the south side of Kearney around 3:30 p.m. The problem caused 4,143 customers to lose power, mostly south of Highway 30.
doniphanherald.com
Wilcox community raises more than $200,000 for family of man who died in farm accident
WILCOX — A live auction for the family of a Wilcox man who died in a farming accident brought in more than $200,000. James “Jarad” Robinson, 39, died July 16 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney from his injuries. Jarad and his wife, Lyndsay, have three sons. The community rallied together to organize a benefit barbecue and live and silent auction for Jarad’s family Aug. 5 at the Wilcox-Hildreth High School gym in Wilcox.
knopnews2.com
Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
WOWT
Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash
JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (36) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
foxnebraska.com
Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road
KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police track stolen property back to teens
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two teenagers were arrested in Grand Island in connection to a string of thefts and a burglary. According to Grand Island Police, 18-year-old Rodolfo Penaflor Jr. along with a 15-year-old boy were arrested Saturday morning after police found stolen items in their apartment. The items...
Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata
JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
