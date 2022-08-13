Read full article on original website
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
NBC New York
Tree Suddenly Snaps, Kills Woman in Backyard NYC Pool
A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue, the NYPD said. A 59-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the fall....
New York City Carriage Horse Collapses as Driver Screams and Whips It
Horrifying videos of a carriage horse collapsing near New York City's Ninth Avenue and 45th Street have gone viral across the internet. Around 5 p.m. in Manhattan Wednesday, Ryder the horse collapsed in the middle of a busy road. Warning: Video may disturb some sensitive viewers. NYPD Mounted officers responded...
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor
New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn
Get read for a top-tier selfie experience, all in the name of Black hair.
nypressnews.com
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
‘Reclining (Lady) Liberty’ finds a home in Bloomfield
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- “Reclining Liberty,” a sculpture by artist Zaq Landsberg has found her spot on Staten Island on The Circle at Corporate Commons Three, 1441 South Ave. in Bloomfield. This 25-ft.-long sculpture took a 20-hour drive via tractor trailer from Minnesota to her home here in...
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
Brooklyn Man Attacked, Robbed of Dog and Money
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man walking his dog in front of 100 White...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
QSR Web
White Castle opens Coney Island location
White Castle has expanded in New York City with a restaurant on Coney Island, according to a press release. The brand has called New York City home since 1930, but this is the first White Castle on Coney Island. The restaurant has 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.
Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)
As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
Man struck by train while lying on Brooklyn subway tracks, expected to survive
The man was on the tracks at the Van Siclen Avenue station in East New York when he was struck by a northbound 3 train around 1:45 a.m.
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
NBC New York
Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops
Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
