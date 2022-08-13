ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Tree Suddenly Snaps, Kills Woman in Backyard NYC Pool

A tree fell onto the backyard pool of a Bronx residence Monday afternoon, killing one woman and leaving a second hospitalized, police said. The deadly incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at an apartment building off Palisades Avenue, the NYPD said. A 59-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the fall....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!

As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this Sunday, as lucky kayakers caught footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday.  New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Staten Island, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NBC New York

See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish

One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrel#Birds#Raccoons#Parks Department
nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
94.3 Lite FM

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
QSR Web

White Castle opens Coney Island location

White Castle has expanded in New York City with a restaurant on Coney Island, according to a press release. The brand has called New York City home since 1930, but this is the first White Castle on Coney Island. The restaurant has 1,600 square feet and features two dining tables and window seating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy