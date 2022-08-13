Read full article on original website
Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana
This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
Lake Charles American Press
Robert “Bob” Lloyd Hyberger
Robert “Bob” Lloyd Hyberger, of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the age of 83. Robert was born and raised in Mansfield, Mo., and graduated from Mansfield High School in 1957. He attended The University of Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy (n/k/a Missouri University of Science & Technology), and graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. After graduation, Bob became a Captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an Observation Pilot and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, from 1962-1965.
KPLC TV
Lake Area churches hold ‘Loving Our Community’ donation event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few local churches pooled their resources to get clothes into the hands of those who needed them Saturday. “I think what’s important for us is for us to realize God’s purpose for us on earth, and that is to take care of people in need,” said Craig Antilla with Church of the King. “Lake Charles has been devastated by two hurricanes, major flood, the hard freeze. It’s important for us in Lake Charles especially to take care of our community. They need people like us. Regular people, people that follow God, to help them out.”
71-Year-Old Antonio William Vega Died In A Fatal Accident In Jefferson Davis Parish (Jefferson Davis Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash killed 71-year-old Antonio William Vega, a resident of Texas. A single-vehicle crash occurred on the off-ramp from Interstate 10 to US Highway 165 in Jefferson Davis Parish at around [..]
Louisiana woman to appear in Times Square presentation for Down Syndrome awareness
Crowley's Anna Walton, 39, is going to be towering over Times Square in New York City on Sept. 17 as part of a one-hour video presentation bringing awareness to Down Syndrome.
Lake Charles American Press
Lemond Frank Jr.
Lemond Frank Jr., 73, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, La. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.
24-Year-Old Jaylin Terrel Chavis Arrested In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
According to the Lafayette Police Department, a police officer was dragged by a car for approximately 100 feet. The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m., when Jaylin Terrel Chavis,24, of Lake Charles, was driving recklessly in the 400 block [..]
KPLC TV
UPDATE: All lanes re-open on I-10 East at Ryan Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: All lanes are open on Interstate 10 eastbound at Ryan Street. Congestion is approaching four miles. Interstate 10 eastbound was closed at the Ryan Street exit due to an accident, Louisiana DOTD said. Congestion was approaching two miles.
Lake Charles American Press
Mary Alice Carter
Mary Alice Carter, 93, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. After high school, she graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1950, with a degree in microbiology and earned her Medical Technology certification in New Orleans. It was there that she met Dr. Henry Carter whom she married in 1953. They moved to DeRidder in 1957 where Dr. Carter began his medical partnership with Dr. Lu Brown.
Lake Charles American Press
Kenneth “Tuffy” Cole
Kenneth “Tuffy” Cole, 82, was born Feb. 9, 1940, and passed away peacefully on Aug. 11, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends. Tuffy was born in Dequincy, La. and was a lifelong resident of Ragley, La. In his younger years he spent his free time hunting, fishing, raising cattle, participating in the DeRidder Riding Club, and hauling his daughters to rodeos. Tuffy was involved in the Ragley community throughout most of his life. He was a member of the Beauregard Fire District #2 for 25 years serving as a volunteer firefighter, the Ragley station Chief, and a member of the Board of Directors. He was a founding member of the Pineywoods Hunting Club and served as president for 12 years. In 1995 after 30 years of service, he retired from Texas Eastern Transmission Corporation where he worked as an operator at the Gillis Station. After retirement, he was able to focus his attention on his vegetable garden and hunting. He loved sharing the fruits of his labor from his garden with his friends and neighbors (and the bragging rights that came along with growing some of the biggest and best tomatoes around). He was also able to take many hunting trips with a close group of friends during those years that he thoroughly enjoyed. Later, he started raising cattle again with his son. More recently, he looked forward to “helping” at the vegetable stand with his grandsons. Everyone knew if you were in the neighborhood around 2 p.m. on Friday, you could stop in for a cup of coffee, cake of some type, and a few tall tales. He was the epitome of an outdoorsman, loved to joke and cut up, and loved his family deeply.
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Louisiana kindergartner kicked out of school for having two moms [VIDEO]
A Louisiana couple is speaking out after they say a Christian school kicked their daughter out of the academy for having two moms.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
KPLC TV
Water outage planned for West Oak Ln. area Tuesday
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is planning a water shutoff for several streets in the West Oak Lane area while contractors relocate a water line. The outage is expected to last from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. When water service is...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out...
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
KPLC TV
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
